Lucintel Forecasts the Global Phase Change Material Market to Reach $3,131 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global phase change material market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, thermal energy storage, electronic, and textile markets. The global phase change material market is expected to reach an estimated $3,131 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 15.4% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, the rising adoption in renewable energy storage, and the growing demand for awareness about energy conservation.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in phase change material market to 2035 by product form (organic, inorganic, bio-based, and others), end use (building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, thermal energy storage, electronics, textile, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product form category, organic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, building & construction is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Honeywell, DuPont, Sasol, Croda, PureTemp, Pluss Advanced Technologies, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Rubitherm Technologies, Phase Change Materials Products, Outlast Technologies are the major suppliers in the phase change material market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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