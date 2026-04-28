Lucintel Forecasts the Global Superfine Talc Market to Reach $1,300 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /Global Superfine Talc Market

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global superfine talc market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronic, industrial, packaging, personal care, and food & pharmaceutical markets. The global superfine talc market is expected to reach an estimated $1,300 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand from plastics industry for lightweight materials, the growing demand in paints & coatings for better finish, and the rising demand for high purity & fine particle minerals.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in superfine talc market to 2035 by deposit (talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others deposit), application (plastic, paint & coatings, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, paper, and other applications), end use (automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, industrial, packaging, personal care, food & pharmaceuticals, and others end use industry), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the deposit category, talc chlorite is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Minerals Technologies Inc., IMI Fabi S.p.A, Nippon Talc, American Talc Company, Golcha Group are the major suppliers in the superfine talc market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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