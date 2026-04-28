Lucintel Forecasts the Global Anti-Aging Market to Reach $100,544 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global anti-aging market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care and hair care markets. The global anti-aging market is expected to reach an estimated $100,544 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for advanced skincare technology & products, the increasing demand for disposable income & spending on personal care, and the growing demand for influence of social media & beauty trends.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in anti-aging market to 2035 by product (anti-wrinkle products, anti-stretch mark products, nourishment products, anti-pigmentation & acne products, hair care products, sun care products, herbal products, and others), age (baby boomers, generation x, and generation y), application (skin care and hair care), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product category, anti-wrinkle product is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, skin care is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on anti-aging market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Allergen PLC are the major suppliers in the anti-aging market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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