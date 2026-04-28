WEPACK 2026 Concludes on a Record High, Reinforcing China’s Role at the Heart of the Global Packaging Industry

SHENZHEN, China, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — The three-day WEPACK 2026 World Expo of Packaging Industry successfully concluded at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an), marking a milestone edition defined by record-breaking attendance, strong business outcomes, and forward-looking industry dialogue.

Organized by RX, WEPACK 2026 delivered a truly global gathering for the packaging value chain. With unprecedented scale and energy, the event showcased China’s growing integration with the global packaging industry while creating a powerful platform for international collaboration and innovation.

Record Attendance and Global Reach

Over the course of three days, WEPACK 2026 welcomed 137,157 unique visitors, representing 158,659 visits in total. Among them, 13,598 overseas visitors accounted for 19,682 visits, setting new records for both attendance and international participation.

Industry professionals from more than 130 countries and regions gathered in Shenzhen, including decision-makers, buyers, and thought leaders. Nearly 100 professional buyer delegations, comprising industry associations, alliances, and leading enterprises from around the world, conducted in-depth business exchanges across the exhibition halls—further highlighting the event’s strong commercial appeal and global influence.

A Comprehensive Showcase Across the Entire Packaging Value Chain

As a global trade platform spanning the full packaging industry chain, WEPACK 2026 brought together eight concurrent exhibitions, offering integrated solutions across key sectors：From raw paper materials and processing equipment to printing technologies and finished packaging products, the show floor presented a complete ecosystem covering corrugated packaging, folding cartons, digital printing, and label production.

Across the halls, innovation was not just displayed—it was in action. Live production lines, operating machinery, and real-time demonstrations brought solutions to life. From corrugated board and cartons to folding cartons, gift boxes, and paper bags, visitors experienced firsthand the latest advancements in automation, digitalization, and intelligent manufacturing. Meanwhile, packaging solutions across paper, plastic, metal, and glass materials showcased the diversity and creativity shaping the future of packaging.

A Hub for Industry Insights and Strategic Thinking

Beyond business and technology, WEPACK 2026 served as a platform for thought leadership. More than 30 high-level forums and concurrent events were held throughout the exhibition, including the IPIF International Packaging Innovation Forum.

Industry leaders, brand owners, packaging manufacturers, equipment suppliers, and policy experts gathered to exchange insights on key topics such as:

Global pulp and paperboard market trends

Sustainability and circular economy

Digital transformation and smart manufacturing

The future of the label industry

Each session attracted full audiences, with expert speakers delivering practical insights and strategic perspectives for decision-makers across the packaging value chain.

More Than an Exhibition: A Dynamic Industry Experience

WEPACK 2026 also redefined the traditional trade show experience. The newly launched WEPACK Carnival Zone introduced a vibrant, interactive environment designed to complement high-intensity business activities.

Featuring five themed areas—including gourmet tasting, robotics interaction, golf experience, entertainment zones, and an official merchandise store—the Carnival created a unique blend of business, culture, and leisure. This innovative approach fostered engagement, connection, and memorable experiences for global attendees.

With its record-breaking performance and comprehensive industry coverage, WEPACK 2026 has once again demonstrated its position as a leading global platform for the packaging industry. By connecting markets, technologies, and ideas, the event continues to drive the industry forward—bridging China and the world, and shaping the future of packaging together.