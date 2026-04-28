Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Yarn and Fabric Market to Reach $1,285 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric yarn and fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the computers/peripheral, communication, consumer electronic, industrial electronic, automotive, and military/aerospace markets. The global electric yarn and fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $1,285 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for smart clothing & wearable devices, the growing adoption in sport & fitness apparel, and the rising demand investments in textile innovation & smart materials.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electric yarn and fabric market to 2035 by application (PCB, sleeves, axle, and others), end use (computers/peripherals, communication, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, military/aerospace, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the application category, PCB is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, consumer electronic is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Taiwan Glass Group, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Kingboard Laminates Holding Ltd., CPIC, Nan Ya Plastic, Fulltech Fiber Glass Corporation, CYC Composites, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., AGY Holding Corporation, Grace Fabric Technology Co. Ltd. are the major suppliers in the electric yarn and fabric market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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