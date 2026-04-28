Microwave Devices Market Trends in Aerospace and Defense Applications

The microwave devices industry is moving through a strong transformation phase as global connectivity demands continue to rise. From high-speed communication networks to advanced radar systems and satellite links, microwave technology is becoming a core enabler of modern RF infrastructure. The evolution of wireless systems toward higher frequency bands, combined with rapid material innovation, is reshaping how microwave components are designed and deployed across industries.

The microwave devices market is expected to grow steadily, reaching USD 11.86 billion by 2030 and registering a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2030. This growth is being driven by increasing adoption of advanced communication technologies, expanding satellite networks, and rising demand for high-performance RF systems in defense and automotive applications. A major contributor to this expansion is the growing use of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) in next-generation amplifier technologies, which significantly enhance efficiency, thermal stability, and frequency handling capabilities.

Shift Toward Higher Frequencies and Smarter Systems

One of the most defining trends in the industry is the shift toward millimeter-wave and early sub-terahertz frequency bands. These higher frequencies are essential for supporting ultra-fast data transfer, low-latency communication, and high-resolution sensing systems. As communication networks evolve, microwave devices are being engineered to operate efficiently in these demanding spectral ranges while maintaining signal integrity and power efficiency.

GaN-based microwave components are increasingly being adopted in RF power amplifiers due to their ability to deliver higher power density in compact designs. This makes them particularly suitable for base stations, satellite communication systems, and radar applications. Meanwhile, SiC is gaining traction in environments that require high voltage and high-temperature stability, particularly in aerospace and defense systems.

Another major shift is the convergence of communication and sensing technologies. Modern microwave systems are no longer limited to transmitting signals; they are being designed to simultaneously support radar sensing, positioning, and environmental detection. This integration is playing a crucial role in enabling advanced applications such as autonomous driving systems, smart defense platforms, and intelligent network infrastructure.

Industry Expansion Through Innovation and Collaboration

Market participants are focusing heavily on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and global expansion to strengthen their competitive position. The emphasis is on developing compact, energy-efficient, and high-performance microwave components that can be integrated across multiple applications, from telecom infrastructure to space communication systems.

In March 2023, Communications & Power Industries secured a contract worth approximately USD 20 million from ARSAT, highlighting the increasing global demand for advanced microwave infrastructure. The contract includes the development of tracking and command systems, gateway infrastructure, and Ka-band telemetry support for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite program. CPI is also providing six 6.3-meter gateway earth station antennas and two 13.2-meter TT&C antennas across multiple sites in Argentina. This project reflects the growing importance of microwave technology in strengthening satellite communication capabilities worldwide.

Competitive Landscape and Key Industry Players

The microwave devices ecosystem is shaped by several established global players that continue to invest in advanced RF technologies, miniaturization, and system integration. Key companies operating in this space include:

CPI International Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Microwave Technology, Inc.

RFMD

Richardson Electronics, Ltd

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

These companies are focusing on expanding their portfolios with next-generation microwave solutions that support higher frequencies, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced reliability. Their developments are closely aligned with the rising demand for scalable communication systems across commercial, industrial, and defense sectors.

Conclusion

The microwave devices market is undergoing a clear shift driven by advancements in semiconductor materials, rising demand for high-frequency communication, and the growing complexity of global connectivity systems. With the market projected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%, steady long-term growth is expected.

As industries continue transitioning toward smarter, faster, and more integrated communication ecosystems, microwave devices will remain central to enabling high-performance connectivity, advanced sensing capabilities, and next-generation wireless infrastructure worldwide.