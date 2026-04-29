DSX Cuts Cleanroom HVAC Energy Use Up to 40% with In-House EC Motor FFU Line

SUZHOU, China, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — Semiconductor fabs, biopharma labs, and lithium battery dry rooms all share one challenge in common. Keeping air clean costs a fortune in electricity. According to recent studies, HVAC systems consume 50% to 80% of a cleanroom’s total energy bill, and air movement fans — the FFUs running on the ceiling — account for 30% to 50% of that HVAC load. One industry analysis found that air distribution fans alone can eat up 25% to 46% of a cleanroom’s HVAC energy use–.

Traditional AC motor FFUs are a big part of this problem. They run inefficiently at partial speeds, generate heat that forces chillers to work harder, and offer limited controllability. A facility with 5,000 FFUs running 24/7 on AC motors can bleed hundreds of thousands of dollars annually just to keep fans spinning.

Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (DSX), a China-based manufacturer with full in-house production capabilities, says the solution lies in EC motor technology — but the real savings come from how the system is engineered, not just which motor sits inside the box.

Why EC motors change the math

Electronically commutated motors combine AC input convenience with DC drive efficiency. Unlike AC induction motors that typically run at 55% to 70% efficiency, EC units from DSX maintain over 90% efficiency across their entire speed range. A direct comparison shows typical AC FFU power draw at 200W to 400W per unit, while DSX EC FFUs operate at 100W to 180W — over 50% lower consumption.

The savings scale directly with installation size. DSX’s internal analysis shows that for a large facility operating 5,000 FFUs continuously, switching from AC to EC technology saves over $219,000 per year in electricity alone at $0.10/kWh. Over five years, direct power savings top $1 million. That calculation excludes additional savings from lower heat rejection, which reduces central HVAC cooling load.

Vertical manufacturing changes the ROI equation

Most FFU suppliers buy off-the-shelf motors from third parties, then assemble them into housings. DSX takes a different approach. The company designs and produces its own EC motors, control systems, HEPA/ULPA filters, and sheet metal components entirely in-house. Motor windings are custom-engineered for high static pressure to overcome filter resistance more effectively. Control engineers develop proprietary BACnet and Modbus protocols that let facility managers monitor and adjust 10,000-plus FFUs from a single interface.

This vertical integration delivers two practical advantages. First, performance matching — motor, fan blade, and filter are designed together, tested together, and certified together. Second, lifecycle cost control — no third-party markup on components, and compatibility across the entire product range ensures faster replacements and lower inventory costs.

Real-world performance metrics

Field data collected from DSX installations across semiconductor fabs and pharmaceutical cleanrooms shows consistent outcomes. Power consumption drops 30% to 40% compared to legacy AC FFU deployments. Noise levels come down — DSX EC units measure below 58 dB versus 62 to 68 dB for AC equivalents. Heat generation is significantly reduced, which lowers the load on facility cooling systems and extends HEPA filter service life.

For a 5,000-unit installation, the reduced heat rejection alone can generate additional HVAC savings beyond the direct electricity reduction. That means the real five-year total cost of ownership delta between AC and EC is even larger than the $1 million direct power figure suggests.

Applications across high-tech industries

DSX’s EC motor FFU systems are deployed in semiconductor wafer fabs (stable airflow within ±5% for defect-free chip production), lithium-ion battery dry rooms (low dew-point environments with ESD-safe coatings), biopharmaceutical GMP facilities (H14 HEPA filtration with liquid-seal designs), precision electronics manufacturing, and industrial clean air systems. The company also produces custom EFU (Equipment Fan Filter Unit) solutions for lithography equipment and other specialized tool-integrated applications.

About DSX

Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. (DSX) is a China-based manufacturer of Fan Filter Units (FFU), Equipment Fan Filter Units (EFU), and Blower Filter Units (BFU). With a 30,000 m² production base, full in-house motor manufacturing, and integrated engineering labs, DSX provides customized clean air solutions for global industries requiring high-precision airflow control. The company has previously launched anti-static FFU solutions and continues to expand its presence in semiconductor and life science cleanroom markets