PokkeTTREK: Benefits for Travelers and Travel Businesses

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — Travel and technology have always had a close relationship with the industry, quick to adopt new innovations and tech in both the operational and traveler facing facets of the business. Two of the biggest technological upheavals for the travel industry was household use of the internet and the rapid adoption of smartphones. Mobile devices themselves have seen rapid use and acceptance during all phases of travel, research, purchasing and during the actual trip. Recent surveys suggested that 95% of respondents felt that their smartphone was an essential and must have travel accessory. A large majority of that group admitted to checking their devices at 6 times per hour while on leisure trips. As smartphones evolve and functionality improves, travelers are demanding more benefits and conveniences from their devices. The need to remain connected while on trip and the increasing use of social sharing will continue to power smartphone adoption and their use before, during and after trips.

PokkeTTREK for Travel Users

PokkeTTREK is a premium all-in-one trip tracking app from TTS. As usage of smartphones during travel increases, so does demand for functionality and conveniences. PokkeTTREK maximizes mobile device capabilities and offers those functions and conveniences in a user-friendly interface. Some key functions of PokkeTTREK:

Create trip files with itinerary and destination specifics

Track distance traveled and destinations visited

Unique map plot visuals of current and past journeys

Create images and video with the in app camera and edit function

Share trip details and media easily across other social media platforms

The Where Am I? function gives PokkeTTREK users one-touch access to localized experience and ‘off the beaten path’ recommendations

Access to WALT, the AI chatbot technology from TTS for concierge like assistance while on the go

As smartphone technology evolves, so will PokkeTTREK’s capabilities and new features and functions will be added in new versions of the app. In addition to the mobile app, paid users will have access to a closed community PokkeTTREK social media platform for extended engagement and sharing of past and upcoming travel details and media. PokkeTTREK’s functionality is ideal for leisure travelers and can extend practically into business and corporate travel with its tracking and data handling capabilities.

PokkeTTREK for Travel Businesses

PokkeTTREK is a premium trip tracking app for travel users but has a dual role by delivering significant and important business benefits. PokkeTTREK tracks traveler behaviors in real time, generating valuable marketing insights and reports that travel businesses can use to optimize product selection and marketing initiatives. PokkeTTREK’s array of functions and capabilities are in high demand from travelers and drive engagement with the user. Details such as travel dates, destinations, accommodations, locations and WALT searches are powerful metrics that are identified and summarized in a compact reporting solution that travel businesses can use for strategy and action. PokkeTTREK can also offer insights on the user’s social media usage and sharing habits, offering further important travel consumer behavior. PokkeTTREK is an app that offers benefits during and after the trip, positively influencing usage and promoting access to the app well after the completion of travel. Travel providers and related businesses can gain a better understanding of their clients through data.

Data Drives the Travel Market

Travel providers and businesses within the sphere of travel understand that the industry is driven by preference and trends. Understanding travel consumer behavior on a deeper level can give travel businesses an advantage in a very crowded marketplace. PokkeTTREK tracks real time behavior and generates strategy and marketing insights based on real actions taken during and after trips. Travel is a fast paced business and revenue opportunities can be maximized by optimizing product and service selection as well as fine tuning marketing efforts for more impact and effect. Insights into traveler wants, needs and challenges can take travel marketing to the next level and enable travel providers more precise targeting in outward marketing and product offerings. Gaining this deeper knowledge of the client in a shorter time frame works as a benefit to any organization operating within the travel sphere.

The PokkeTTREK Agenda

The PokkeTTREK evolution continues as the project moves towards real world testing and evaluation. 2nd generation designs are complete and a limited function online evaluation will be available in mid Q2 / 2026. White label design samples will show PokkeTTREK’s versatility for brand specific marketing. Further upgrades include integration of WALT technology, the AI assistant used in other TTS platforms. WALT will provide real time assistance within the app and can provide recommendations and advice through localized scraping and statically placed documents and resources. The closed community PokkeTTREK social media platform will roll out in the coming quarters, increasing both user and business benefits. Travel brands and publication companies that enjoy a captive audience can benefit from PokkeTTREK’s flexibility and functionality. Visit the PokkeTTREK microsite for more information: https://pokkettrek.com/