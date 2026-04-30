Log-hub Launches Plug & Play Solution to Turn Transport Data into Route Efficiency and Carbon Savings

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub launched a new Plug & Play Solution, a ready-to-use model that connects directly to a company’s existing Transport Management System (TMS), enabling automated route optimization and CO₂ emissions calculation without altering established processes. Organizations adopting it can expect up to 8–12% reduction in transport costs and 20% or more lower carbon emissions.

How it works?

The Plug & Play Solution connects shipment data from company’s existing TMS with Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps capabilities, with no complex setup required, delivering results through automated Power BI dashboards with custom KPIs.

Log-hub’s transport optimization capabilities enable companies to plan cost-efficient routes for deliveries and pickups, reduce empty miles through smarter reverse logistics, and visualize routes on customizable maps and dashboards. CO₂ Emissions Calculation provides full carbon visibility per individual carriage leg, across all transport modes, making it possible to identify exactly which routes carry the heaviest environmental footprint and where targeted action will have the greatest impact.

Together, these tools give supply chain teams a clear, granular picture of where transport costs and carbon emissions are being generated and the insights to act on it quickly. As a ready-to-use model designed for fast-track analysis, the Plug & Play Solution turns data that already exists in a company’s TMS into decisions that can be made in minutes, not months.

Real Results, Already Proven

These are not projections; they reflect outcomes already achieved. Safran Group, the global aerospace, defense, and security manufacturer, used Log-hub’s tools to map and analyze their logistics network and CO₂ emissions at the individual carriage leg level for the first time. The findings made the path to optimization clear: by simulating and implementing an alternative network configuration, Safran cut CO₂ emissions by 31%, reducing inbound mileage from 16 million to 6.4 million km and outbound from 10 million to 4 million km.

Hayder Saidani, Transport, Customs and External Platforms Manager at Safran Group, commented:

“Through advanced network design and mapping projects, Log-hub helped us achieve full visibility across our supply chain. Their tools significantly reduced CO₂ emissions, mileage, and transportation costs, achieved through the simulation of several optimization scenarios, while giving us the clarity to make confident, strategic decisions.”

Conclusion

The Plug & Play Solution reflects a broader shift in how supply chain leaders are approaching efficiency and sustainability, not by overhauling systems, but by finally unlocking the value of data that has always been there.

As regulatory pressure on carbon reporting grows and logistics costs remain under scrutiny, the ability to move from raw TMS data to clear, actionable decisions in minutes is becoming a necessity.

Organizations looking to reduce transport costs, improve carbon visibility, or simply make better use of the data already sitting in their TMS are invited to contact Log-hub and get started.