How Expanding Period Panty Collections Are Giving Women More Choice Than Ever Before

Gurugram, India, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ — The period care category in India is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation, and choice is at the centre of it.

For decades, women had limited options when it came to period products. Disposable pads dominated the market, and variety was largely limited to the length of the product. That landscape is changing. The rise of reusable period underwear has introduced a new dimension to period care, one where fabric, fit, and feel are as much a part of the decision as protection.

From One Version To A Considered Choice

The growth of the reusable period panty category reflects a broader shift in how women approach menstrual health. Consumers are increasingly evaluating period products with greater attention to material composition, comfort, body compatibility, and whether a product is suited to their individual needs.

This is also changing what choice means within the category. It is no longer only about the length of the product, but about whether a product feels right for different bodies, climates, routines, and stages of the cycle. In that sense, a broader collection is not simply more variety; it is a more useful response to how women actually experience period products.

Fabric has emerged as a key differentiator. Women dealing with sensitivity, rashes, or discomfort from disposable pads are seeking period care that works with their skin rather than against it. The material used in a product designed for long hours of intimate wear is no longer being treated as a secondary detail, and period panty collections that offer meaningful fabric choice are responding to a clear and growing consumer need.

Why Fabric Choice Matters

As the reusable period underwear market expands, fabric is becoming one of the most important ways brands can offer women a more personalised experience. Different materials can respond differently to climate, skin sensitivity, daily movement, and personal preference, which is why fabric choice is now emerging as a more meaningful part of the category.

Within Mahina’s range, this distinction is reflected through two fabric-led offerings. Its Everyday Hero range uses cotton, a naturally breathable fibre that allows heat and moisture to escape, making it particularly well suited to India’s hot and humid climate. For women prone to irritation or chafing, a cotton period panty can offer a more familiar, airy feel through long hours of wear. Its Oh So Soft range, meanwhile, uses MicroModal, offering a smoother and softer feel for those who prefer a seamless look.

While the fabrics differ, both ranges are built on Mahina’s same three-layer absorbent gusset technology and are available across multiple absorbency levels, from light spotting to heavy flow. Together, they reflect a simple but important understanding: no single fabric or style suits every woman, or even the same woman throughout every stage of her cycle.

A Category Built For Real Life

The expansion of reusable period underwear collections is not simply about product variety. It points to a category that is becoming more responsive to women’s individual preferences and lived experiences.

Women are increasingly choosing different products for different points in their cycle, daily routines, and clothing needs. In that context, fabric variety is becoming less of a feature and more of a practical expectation. A broader collection allows women to choose what feels most appropriate for the day, rather than relying on a single product format to meet every need.

As this shift continues, collections that offer greater depth in fabric, feel, and function are likely to become more relevant to women seeking comfort that feels genuinely tailored. Women who find period care that genuinely suits their body and their lifestyle are far less likely to return to products that do not.

Mahina’s full period panty collection, including the Everyday Hero and Oh So Soft ranges, is available on the brand’s official website, Mahina.co.