Shadows, Rituals, and The Rise of The Blood Moon: Jason Moore Redefines Vampire Lore in Epic Trilogy

Phoenix, AZ, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ — Dark fantasy takes a bold new turn as author Jason Moore announces the complete release of his epic trilogy, The Moon’s Curse. With the arrival of its explosive final installment, The Moon’s Curse: Blood Moon, readers can now experience the full saga—an immersive journey where myth, magic, and mortality collide.

Blending ancient mythology with emotional depth and relentless tension, Moore’s trilogy introduces the world to the Nythrall—a terrifying evolution of vampire lore, bound not by blood alone, but by the raw, volatile power of the moon itself. This is not the vampire story readers expect—it’s darker, deeper, and far more dangerous.

A Trilogy Unleashed

Across three gripping novels, The Moon’s Curse delivers a sweeping narrative of transformation, sacrifice, and the cost of power:

– The Moon’s Curse: Awakening (Book 1)

The journey begins with a descent into shadow. Ancient forces stir, forbidden rituals awaken, and the first whispers of the Nythrall emerge. What begins as mystery quickly becomes something far more sinister—an unraveling of everything once believed to be true.

– The Moon’s Curse: Descent (Book 2)

As the darkness spreads, alliances fracture and survival demands sacrifice. The line between hero and monster begins to blur, and the looming presence of the Blood Moon threatens to consume everything in its path.

– The Moon’s Curse: Blood Moon (Book 3 – Now Available)

The final chapter ignites. Under the crimson glow of the Blood Moon, destinies collide and the true power behind the Nythrall is revealed. This is where legends are forged—or destroyed. The stakes have never been higher, and not everyone will survive what’s coming.

A New Breed of Darkness

At the heart of the trilogy lies the Nythrall—an original and haunting re-imagining of vampire mythology. Bound to lunar forces and driven by something far older than hunger, they embody a terrifying truth: some transformations cannot be undone.

Moore’s world is one where magic is not just power—it’s consequence. Where every choice carries weight. Where the veil between worlds is thin… and something is always waiting on the other side.

A Voice That Pulls You Into the Veil

Drawing from a lifelong fascination with mythology and folklore, Jason Moore crafts a narrative that is both cinematic and deeply personal. His characters are tested not only by the forces around them, but by the darkness within themselves.

“Writing is more than storytelling—it’s a way to explore the unknown and confront what lies beneath the surface. I want readers to feel like they’ve stepped into something they can’t easily walk away from.” — Jason Moore

Why Readers Can’t Look Away

In a genre crowded with familiar tropes, The Moon’s Curse stands apart—offering a bold reinterpretation of vampire lore grounded in emotional realism and mythic scale. It speaks to those drawn to the edge of light and shadow… to readers who crave stories that challenge, consume, and linger long after the final page.

This is more than a trilogy.

It’s an experience.

Available Now — Enter the Veil

All three books in The Moon’s Curse trilogy are now available in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats through major online retailers and on the official website.

Readers can begin the journey—or complete it—today:

– The Moon’s Curse: Awakening

– The Moon’s Curse: Descent

– The Moon’s Curse: Blood Moon (Now Available)

About the Author:

Jason Moore is an author and creator of immersive fantasy worlds based in Phoenix. Inspired by ancient legends, hidden histories, and the mysteries of the natural world, he crafts stories that explore the tension between light and darkness, power and consequence. When not writing, he engages with readers and continues expanding the mythos behind The Moon’s Curse.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review requests, please contact:

Londyn Publishing

press@londynpublishing.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/londynpublishing/

Merchandise: MoonsCurseAtelier: https://moonscurseatelier.etsy.com/

Amazon: The Moon’s Curse: Awakening: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F351CDSY

Amazon: The Moon’s Curse: Descent: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCCQLYSP

Amazon: The Moon’s Curse: Blood Moon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G16CWKMK