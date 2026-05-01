Green Solutions: First Ceresana Study on the European Market for Bio-Based Solvents

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Sometimes, water is simply not enough: Stronger solvents are often needed to dilute paints, remove dirt, or extract active ingredients for medicines. Unfortunately, xylene, toluene, and other petrochemical products are not only highly effective but can also be highly toxic. In beauty and care products in particular, more environmentally friendly and healthier alternatives that are at least partially made from renewable raw materials are increasingly being used. For the first time, Ceresana has now specifically analyzed the European market for “green” solvents. The new bio-based solvents market report forecasts that European sales of these products will grow to more than EUR 2.2 billion by 2034.

Sustainable Solutions for the Bioeconomy

Solvents are among the most economically important chemicals. They are required in many industrial sectors and different application areas. Among other applications, bio-based solvents that are harmless and ideally also biodegradable are needed for bio-based cleaning agents or bio-based paints. The ingredients for natural and organic cosmetics, for example, should meet the international standard ISO 16128. The largest consumers also include manufacturers of printing inks, adhesives, and pharmaceutical products. The food industry uses solvents, for example, to decaffeinate coffee, to dilute flavors, or to degrease surfaces. Solvents are also used for chemical manufacturing processes, cooling circuits, and de-icing agents. The market growth of green solvents is driven by stricter environmental regulations and ESG requirements. In addition to data, analysis, and forecasts regarding the market size, the new bio-based solvents market report by Ceresana also contains background information on the regulatory framework in the EU as well as the general economic situation in the individual countries.

New Uses for Organic Waste

Alcohols are by far the best-selling type of bio-solvent. For example, ethylene glycol, a bivalent alcohol or diol, can be obtained from fructose or cellulose. Glycerol is a triol that can be produced from used cooking oil or other natural fats, but is also produced in large quantities in the manufacture of biodiesel (fatty acid methyl esters, FAME). The possibility of utilizing biomass residues that were previously hardly used is generally an advantage of bio-based products. For example, ethyl acetate, one of the most important solvents for plastics and adhesives, can be fermented from whey or molasses, i.e. from waste products from dairy processing or the sugar industry. D-limonene for the paint industry can be obtained from orange peel. Furthermore, a by-product of paper production is used as an organic solvent for household cleaners and perfumes or for the extraction of food additives: Alpha-pinene, a terpene from coniferous tree oils. Another promising starting material for various bio-solvents is the platform chemical furfural, which can be produced from corn cobs or sugar cane bagasse, for example.

Current European Bio-Based Solvents Market Report:

Chapter 1 of the new study by Ceresana provides a comprehensive presentation and analysis of the European biobased solvents market – including growth forecasts up to 2034: The development of demand (in tonnes) and revenues (in USD and EUR) is included in the analysis. The market data for biobased solvents is shown individually for seven different application areas. In addition, the revenues generated with the following product types are analyzed: Ethanol, Butanols, Diols and triols, D-limonene, Fatty acid methyl esters (FAME), Ethyl acetate, Other solvents.

In Chapter 2, the national markets of the 18 countries with the largest solvent sales in Europe are examined individually. The demand for and revenues generated with biobased solvents are analyzed in each case. In addition, demand and sales are broken down for these applications: Paints and coatings, Personal care and cosmetics, Printing inks, Cleaners, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Other applications.

Chapter 3 provides useful company profiles of the largest biobased solvent manufacturers, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, net income, product range, production sites, and short overview of the company. The study contains detailed profiles of the 21 most important bio-solvent producers, including Clariant International Ltd, Corbion NV, Cremer Oleo Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Croda International Plc, Merck KGaA, Novamont S.p.A., and Minafin Group.

Further Information on the Market Study “Bio-Based Solvents – Europe Report” (1st Edition): https://ceresana.com/en/produkt/biobased-solvents-market-report-europe

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. More than 250 market studies provide over 10,000 customers around the world with the knowledge base for their sustainable success. A key area of focus is the bio-economy: Ceresana supports the dynamically growing circular economy with market analyses and forecasts on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. With the digital event series “Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward.

Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

Let’s meet! Ceresana’s successful event series on the future of the bio-economy continues. Upcoming online events include Future of BioAI (May 12 and 13, 2026), and Future of BioPlastics 2026 (June 24 and 25, 2026): https://ceresana.com/en/events

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