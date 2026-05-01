He Built an App That Finds Dirty Roofs From Space. Now Contractors Are Fighting Over Zip Codes.

AVENTURA, FL, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — There are roughly 140 million homes in the United States. A shocking number of them have filthy roofs. Algae, mold, dark streaks – the kind of stuff that tanks curb appeal and quietly eats through shingles. The roof cleaning industry is worth over $15 billion, and most contractors still find customers the same way they did in 2005: door knocking, yard signs, and prayer.

Kestro.ai just changed that.

Launching today, Kestro is an AI-powered platform that uses satellite imagery to detect dirty, stained, and algae-covered roofs with 98% accuracy. It then delivers those addresses – as exclusive, verified leads – directly to roof cleaning and pressure washing contractors. One contractor per zip code. No shared leads. No bidding wars. Just a locked territory and a list of homeowners who already need the service.

The kicker? Kestro also generates AI-powered before/after renders showing each homeowner exactly what their roof would look like clean. Contractors show up to the first knock with visual proof, not a cold pitch.

“Contractors don’t have a sales problem. They have a prospecting problem,” said the founder. “We built Kestro to hand them a list of homeowners who already need the service, with visual proof on the first knock.”

How it works:

– Kestro’s AI scans satellite imagery across the contractor’s locked zip code

– Detects roof discoloration, algae growth, and staining with 98% accuracy

– Delivers verified addresses as exclusive leads – no other contractor gets them

– Generates photorealistic before/after renders for each property

– Contractor shows up with a visual proposal before the homeowner even calls

The Founding 20 Program:

Kestro is opening with a limited launch – 20 spots only. Founding members lock in $249/month (normally $499/month) for their first 12 months, with exclusive territory rights in their zip code. Once a zip is claimed, it is gone.

The team behind Kestro built the platform after watching contractors burn thousands on shared lead services that delivered the same address to five competitors. The thesis is simple: if you can see the problem from space, you can sell the solution on the ground.

For contractors tired of fighting over the same leads, the land grab starts now.

Website: kestro.ai

Press Contact: press@kestro.ai

Location: Aventura, FL