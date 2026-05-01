Vodia Version 70 Features WhatsApp Business Calling and Messaging

BOSTON, MA, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce Version 70, the newest version of the industry-standard Vodia PBX, features WhatsApp Business Calling and Messaging, as V70 now integrates with WhatsApp Business Services.

WhatsApp Business Services enable rich, conversational experiences between businesses and WhatsApp users for more personal interactions along each customer’s journey. With V70, WhatsApp can be connected directly to the PBX, allowing businesses to manage messaging and calls from a single platform. Messages can be sent and received, calls can be routed through the PBX, and conversations can be handled alongside existing voice infrastructure.

With the WhatsApp Business Calling API, businesses can manage when and how to connect with customers when voice is required. The API enables both inbound and outbound calls with WhatsApp users via VoIP, using a single verified WhatsApp number for calling and messaging and it even makes it possible to chat while on a call.

V70 supports direct SIP integration with the WhatsApp Business Calling API. WhatsApp users can call your business number, and those calls are routed directly into the PBX to extensions, queues, or IVRs, without requiring middleware or additional gateways, reducing deployment complexity and eliminating the need for external integration layers. This allows businesses to handle WhatsApp voice interactions using the same routing logic and infrastructure as traditional telephony.

V70 integrates with the WhatsApp Business Platform to support both incoming and outgoing messaging via the PBX. Text and image messages are supported, allowing teams to manage customer communication within the same system used for voice.

For implementation details, see the WhatsApp Business Calling Integration and the WhatsApp Business Messaging pages on the Vodia documentation site.

V70 extends the role of the PBX from a voice system. By integrating channels like WhatsApp directly into the PBX, businesses can manage voice and messaging within a single environment, without adding external layers of complexity.

Contact Vodia at sales@vodia.com or +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.