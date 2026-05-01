MLA Psychology Welcomes Tahlia Rahme, Strengthening Support for Children and Adolescents with ASD and ADHD

Victoria, Australia, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the addition of Tahlia Rahme to its growing team of dedicated clinicians. As a psychologist specialising in Child and Adolescent Therapy, Tahlia brings focused expertise in supporting young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), reinforcing MLA Psychology’s commitment to accessible, high-quality care for families across Victoria.

Tahlia Rahme joins MLA Psychology with a strong passion for early intervention and a practical, evidence-based approach to therapy. She works closely with children, adolescents, and their families to better understand behavioural patterns, emotional needs, and developmental challenges. Her work centres on creating tailored strategies that support emotion regulation, social skills, and everyday functioning.

“Early support can make a meaningful difference in a child’s development and wellbeing,” said a spokesperson for MLA Psychology. “Tahlia’s approach aligns closely with our values—clear communication, compassionate care, and practical strategies that families can use in daily life.”

At MLA Psychology, early intervention is a key focus. Research consistently shows that children who receive support earlier are more likely to build stronger coping skills, improve learning outcomes, and develop positive social connections. Tahlia incorporates structured, evidence-based therapies that are adapted to each child’s strengths and needs. This includes working collaboratively with parents, schools, and other supports to ensure consistency across environments.

Families working with Tahlia can expect a personalised and supportive experience. Sessions are designed to be engaging, age-appropriate, and goal-focused. Parents are actively involved throughout the process, gaining tools and guidance to better support their child at home and in the community.

Tahlia also has experience supporting children presenting with behavioural issues, attention difficulties, and emotional challenges. Her calm and approachable style helps children feel safe and understood, which is essential for building trust and progress in therapy.

The addition of Tahlia Rahme reflects MLA Psychology’s ongoing commitment to meeting the increasing demand for specialised child and adolescent mental health services. With a growing number of families seeking support for ASD, ADHD, and related concerns, accessible and personalised care remains a priority.

About MLA Psychology

MLA Psychology provides professional, client-focused psychological services across Victoria. The practice supports children, adolescents, and adults through evidence-based therapy, with a strong emphasis on practical outcomes and compassionate care.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit https://www.mlapsychology.com/.