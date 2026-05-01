Takahiro Yoshihira and Diego Antoine featuring EVO-K – This is killer It’s killer

Italy, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Japanese electronic artist Takahiro Yoshihira, Chilean DJ and producer Diego Antoine and Italian producer and singer EVO-K unite for “This Is Killer It’s Killer” a bold new Acid Trance release on Acid Dolphin Records, built for peak-time impact and global dancefloor energy.

Takahiro Yoshihira continues to rise on the international electronic music stage with a distinctive sound defined by heavy bass, explosive energy and melodic depth. Moving fluidly across Mainstage, Trance and Melodic House, he has built a reputation for festival-ready anthems that consistently chart on Beatport and receive support from major names including David Guetta, Timmy Trumpet, Don Diablo and R3HAB. As a Top 10 finalist in the DJ Mag SoundClash competition, he represents a new generation of globally minded artists pushing electronic music forward.

Alongside him, Diego Antoine brings his own strong international profile. Known for his House-driven sound and versatility across multiple subgenres, the Chilean artist has released music on respected labels such as Armada Music, Black Hole Recordings, Juicy Music and Nervous Records. His productions have earned support from leading DJs and airplay on major international platforms including BBC Radio 1, while his live performances and collaborative projects continue to expand his reach worldwide.

Completing the collaboration is EVO-K, the Italian singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist recognized for her rule-breaking live EDM performances. She gained international attention through her “Walk This Way” remix and the hit “Call Of Ancient Love” released by Universal Music Group and reaching the Top 5 in Italy. A pioneering female DJ and producer, she has performed alongside artists such as Hardwell, Afrojack, Tujamo and Dannic, delivering a powerful live identity built on real-time production, vocals and instruments.

With “This Is Killer It’s Killer” these three artists fuse their strengths into a release that feels both modern and immediate. Combining high-energy production, psychedelic influences, cutting-edge sound design, and EVO-K’s raw, expressive vocals, the track captures the force of contemporary acid trance while projecting clear mainstage ambition. Built from a shared creative vision and refined through dynamic collaboration, this release stands as a forward-looking anthem designed for global impact.

Media Contacts:

unionsounds@gmx.us

https://www.instagram.com/takahiroyoshihira/

https://www.instagram.com/evokofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/diegoantoine.music/