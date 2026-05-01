Sleek Bill Goes Mobile: GST Billing Software Now Available on Android Play Store

Pune, India, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, a trusted name in GST billing and invoicing software, has announced the official launch of its Sleek Bill Android App on the Google Play Store. With this launch, the company is ringing professional GST billing directly to the mobile phones of Indian businesses.

The app is now available for download on Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sleekbill.app

For years, Sleek Bill has helped businesses create Non-GST and GST invoices, manage billing, inventory, generate reports, and simplify business documentation through its desktop and online platforms. Now, with the Android app, Sleek Bill is making billing even more flexible for business owners from anywhere.

Billing No Longer Needs to Wait for the Desktop

Modern businesses are no longer limited to stuck one desk, one counter, or one computer they want mobile solution. Shop owners, traders, service providers, consultants, wholesalers, and entrepreneurs often need to create invoices and track sales while travelling, meeting clients, managing field work, or handling quick sales.

The new Sleek Bill Android App is built for this exact need.

With the app, users can create professional GST invoices from their mobile phones, manage billing details, and simplify daily business operations without depending only on a laptop or desktop system.

Built for India’s Growing Small Business Community

India’s small and medium business sector is becoming more adopt digitalization every year. From retailers and distributors to service businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers are looking for simple tools that save time and reduce manual work.

The Sleek Bill Android App supports this shift by offering an easy mobile billing experience for everyday business use.

Whether a business is just starting out or already managing regular sales, the app helps users create GST-ready invoices in a simple and professional way.

Key Highlights of the Sleek Bill Android App

The app is designed to make billing faster and easier for Indian businesses.

Users can:

Create GST invoices from mobile

Make professional invoices quickly

Manage billing anytime, anywhere

Use a simple and clean mobile interface

Reduce paperwork and manual billing effort

Support faster customer billing

Start using the app free of cost

Access Sleek Bill’s trusted billing experience on Android

A New Step in Sleek Bill’s Journey

The Android app launch marks an important milestone in Sleek Bill’s product journey. The brand already serves businesses through desktop and online billing solutions. The mobile app now gives users another convenient way to manage invoicing and billing.

Speaking on the launch, Vicky Kalbande, Founder & CEO of V K CONTROL SYSTEM PRIVATE LIMITED, said:

“Sleek Bill was created with one clear purpose — to make billing simple for businesses. With our Android app, we are taking that simplicity to mobile. Business owners can now create GST invoices wherever they are, without waiting to return to their desk or office.”

Free to Download on Google Play Store

The Sleek Bill Android App is available on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded free of cost. The company aims is to make professional billing accessible to more Indian businesses, especially small businesses and entrepreneurs who want to start billing digitally without complexity.

Download the app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sleekbill.app

Supporting Businesses Beyond Billing

Sleek Bill is more than just an invoice-making tool. Sleek Bill made its name by making billing, GST invoicing, reports, inventory, and business paperwork easy for everyone.

Now, with the Android app, they’re bringing that same simplicity to people and businesses who do everything on their phones and need quick, flexible tools that just work.

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill is a GST billing and invoicing software brand by V K CONTROL SYSTEM PRIVATE LIMITED. It serves billing software for Indian small and medium businesses through desktop, online, and mobile platforms.

The software lets you create GST invoices, handle billing, track inventory, manage accounting, and generate reports without any hassle. It’s popular among shops, retailers, traders, wholesalers, service providers, freelancers, entrepreneurs pretty much any small business looking for a smoother way to manage their daily invoicing.

Media Contact

V K CONTROL SYSTEM PRIVATE LIMITED

Brand: Sleek Bill

Website: https://sleekbill.in

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sleekbill.app

Support: 9168696091 / 9168696092 / 9168696093