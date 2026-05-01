Herndon, Virginia, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — As regulatory requirements tighten and clinical trials grow increasingly complex, sponsors and CROs are turning to advanced Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems to ensure data accuracy, compliance, and speed. In response to this evolving landscape, Octalsoft has released its curated overview of the Top Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems for Regulated Clinical Trials in 2026, highlighting platforms that are redefining efficiency, scalability, and regulatory adherence.

Electronic Data Capture systems have become the backbone of modern clinical research, enabling real-time data collection, improved monitoring, and seamless integration with broader eClinical ecosystems. In 2026, the focus has shifted toward unified platforms, AI-enabled insights, and regulatory-first architectures.

Medidata Rave EDC

A long-standing leader in clinical data management, Medidata Rave continues to set benchmarks with its robust functionality, global adoption, and strong compliance capabilities. Octalsoft EDC (Unified eClinical Platform)

Octalsoft’s EDC stands out for its seamless integration within a unified eClinical ecosystem that includes CTMS, IWRS, eTMF, ePRO, eConsent, and rSDV. Designed for mid-sized to large sponsors and CROs, the platform enables real-time data visibility, risk-based monitoring, and faster study builds. Its intuitive interface, configurable workflows, and regulatory compliance make it a powerful choice for modern clinical trials. Oracle Clinical One EDC

Oracle’s Clinical One platform offers a scalable, cloud-based solution with strong analytics capabilities and centralized data management for complex global trials. Veeva Vault EDC

Known for its user-friendly interface and rapid study deployment, Veeva Vault EDC emphasizes simplicity without compromising on compliance or scalability. Castor EDC

A flexible and cost-effective option, Castor EDC is popular among academic researchers and smaller organizations seeking ease of use and quick setup.

Key Trends Shaping EDC in 2026

The EDC landscape is being reshaped by several key trends:

Unified eClinical Platforms: Organizations are increasingly adopting integrated systems that combine EDC with CTMS, eTMF, and other tools for streamlined operations.

AI and Automation: From query management to data validation, AI is enhancing efficiency and reducing manual effort.

Regulatory Compliance: Built-in compliance with global standards such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and GxP remains a top priority.

Real-Time Data Access: Faster decision-making is enabled through real-time dashboards and analytics.

Octalsoft’s Commitment to Innovation

Octalsoft continues to push the boundaries of clinical trial technology with its unified eClinical platform. By integrating EDC with critical trial management and data systems, Octalsoft empowers sponsors and CROs to reduce timelines, improve data quality, and maintain regulatory compliance across global studies.

“Our goal is to simplify clinical trials while enhancing data integrity and compliance,” said a spokesperson from Octalsoft. “With our unified platform, we are enabling organizations to move faster without compromising on quality.”

About Octalsoft

Octalsoft is a global provider of eClinical solutions designed to optimize clinical trials and improve data management processes. Its comprehensive suite includes EDC, CTMS, IWRS/RTSM, eTMF, ePRO/eCOA, rSDV, and advanced analytics, helping organizations conduct clinical trials with greater efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.