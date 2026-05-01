Decrypt Compliance Introduces Structured SOC 2 Audit Approach for SaaS Companies in California

San Jose, CA, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Decrypt Compliance, a California-based CPA firm focused on SaaS businesses, has introduced a refined approach to SOC 2 audits designed to help companies navigate security compliance with greater clarity and consistency.

Over the past few years, SOC 2 has shifted from being a technical requirement to a business necessity. Many SaaS companies now encounter compliance expectations much earlier than anticipated, often during conversations with enterprise customers.

It doesn’t arrive as a formal project. It appears suddenly, tied to revenue, trust, and growth.

Decrypt Compliance has responded to this shift by structuring its audit services in a way that aligns more closely with how SaaS teams actually operate. The firm focuses on simplifying the process without reducing its rigor, which is something many companies quietly struggle with.

Addressing Gaps in Traditional Audit Models

A common issue with SOC 2 audit services for SaaS companies is the separation between preparation and audit execution. Organizations frequently work with different vendors, leading to inconsistencies in expectations and outcomes.

Decrypt Compliance has taken a more unified approach.

By handling both guidance and audit within a single engagement, the firm reduces the disconnect that often slows down certification. Teams work with the same auditors throughout the process, which creates continuity and minimizes repetition.

It’s a small change in structure. But it tends to make a noticeable difference.

Growing Demand for Reliable Security Audits

The need for experienced security audit firms for SaaS continues to increase, especially among companies targeting enterprise clients. Security reviews have become more detailed, and expectations around compliance are more clearly defined.

SOC 2, in particular, has become a widely accepted standard for demonstrating trust and operational discipline.

However, many organizations approach it with incomplete visibility into what is required. This often leads to delays, rework, or gaps in implementation.

Decrypt Compliance works to reduce that uncertainty by providing a structured audit path with clearly defined phases. From initial assessment to final reporting, the focus remains on execution rather than assumption.

Built Around SaaS Operations

Unlike general audit firms, Decrypt Compliance works exclusively with SaaS companies. This focus allows the firm to adapt its audit approach to cloud-based environments, modern development practices, and fast-moving teams.

There is an understanding that SaaS companies don’t operate in static environments. Systems evolve. Teams grow. Processes change.

Audits need to reflect that reality.

This perspective has shaped how the firm delivers its SOC 2 audit services, emphasizing flexibility within a defined framework.

Leadership Insight

Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance, shared his perspective on the evolving role of compliance:

“Security frameworks are important, but the real challenge is how they are applied in practice. Our goal is to help companies build processes that are not only compliant but also sustainable as they grow.”

It’s a practical observation. And one that reflects the experiences of many SaaS teams going through their first audit.

Supporting Long-Term Compliance

While achieving SOC 2 certification is a key milestone, maintaining compliance over time requires consistency. Controls must be operated continuously, and evidence must be preserved across reporting periods.

Decrypt Compliance supports organizations beyond the initial audit, helping them remain prepared for future assessments.

Because maintaining compliance often requires more discipline than achieving it the first time.

Looking Ahead

As SaaS companies continue expanding into regulated and enterprise-driven markets, the role of a specialized soc 2 audit firm for saas companies becomes increasingly important.

Decrypt Compliance plans to continue refining its audit methodology while maintaining a focused approach on SaaS businesses.

Not by adding more layers.

But by making the process clearer.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a San Jose-based CPA firm specializing in SOC 2 audit services for SaaS companies. The firm provides end-to-end audit support, helping B2B SaaS organizations achieve and maintain security compliance. With a focus on clarity and execution, Decrypt works closely with clients to deliver audit outcomes that align with real-world operations.

Website: https://decrypt.cpa/