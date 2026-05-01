Savox Wins New Multi-Million APAC Contract for TRICS C2 Communication Hubs and Noise-COM 100 Headsets

ESPOO, Finland, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Savox Communications, a global leader in mission-critical hearing protection and communication solutions, has secured a new multi-million order in Asia for approximately 8,000 units of Savox TRICS C2 communication hubs and Savox Noise-COM 100 headsets, further strengthening Savox’s position as a trusted long-term partner in the region.

The continued selection of Savox solutions highlights customer confidence in Savox’s ability to deliver reliable, high-performance systems that meet the operational demands of mission-critical environments. The order reflects strong momentum in the region, supported by Savox’s responsiveness, product quality, and long-term lifecycle support.

“For defence, safety and security customers, audio is non-negotiable,” says Jerry Kettunen, CEO of Savox Communications. “We’re honored by the confidence our customers have in Savox to provide reliable solutions in demanding conditions. With this delivery, we will have delivered more than 30,000 units to the same customer, an important milestone that reflects a strong, long-term partnership. We remain committed to continued support and ongoing improvement across the region.”

Savox TRICS C2 and Savox Noise-COM 100 form a proven, integrated solution that enhances communication clarity, situational awareness, and personnel safety in demanding conditions. Their continued adoption reflects Savox’s focus on mission-critical systems engineered to perform reliably across evolving operational needs.

Savox Communications serves defence, security, and public safety organizations globally, delivering communication solutions that are designed, tested, and validated through real‑world operational use.

For more information about Savox Communications and its mission‑critical solutions, please visit www.savox.com

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.

Sales contact:

Daniele Camposarcone

Head of APAC Region

daniele.camposarcone@savox.com

Media Contact:

Mikael Simelius

CMO

+358 40 5514714

mikael.simelius@savox.com