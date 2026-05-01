Versitron Introduces Industrial 10-Port Unmanaged Switch to Support Scalable Edge Network Deployments for System Integrators

Newark, NJ, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron announces the release of its 10-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch (SKU: SF708532), a robust and deployment-friendly networking solution engineered specifically for system integrators building reliable edge and industrial network infrastructures. Designed to deliver consistent performance in demanding environments, this switch combines simplicity, durability, and flexible connectivity to meet the evolving needs of modern industrial communication systems.

As industrial networks continue to expand across manufacturing facilities, transportation systems, energy infrastructure, and surveillance environments, system integrators face increasing pressure to deploy solutions that are both efficient and resilient. These deployments often require connecting multiple field devices while maintaining stable communication with centralized control systems. The SF708532 is purpose-built to address these challenges by offering a streamlined, high-reliability switching solution that supports both copper and fiber connectivity.

The switch features eight 10/100 Ethernet ports, allowing system integrators to connect a wide range of edge devices such as controllers, sensors, IP cameras, and monitoring systems. In addition, it includes two 100FX multimode ST fiber ports, enabling high-speed uplink connectivity to backbone networks. This hybrid configuration allows integrators to design flexible architectures that combine local device access with long-distance fiber communication.

One of the key advantages of the SF708532 is its ability to support multimode fiber connectivity, which is particularly well-suited for short- to medium-distance applications commonly found in industrial and campus-style environments. Whether deployed across a factory floor, within a building complex, or between control rooms, the fiber uplinks ensure stable data transmission with minimal signal loss and immunity to electromagnetic interference.

Versitron has designed this switch with a plug-and-play, unmanaged architecture, eliminating the need for complex configuration or ongoing network management. This significantly reduces deployment time and simplifies installation, allowing system integrators to focus on broader system integration rather than device-level setup. For projects with tight timelines or remote installations, this simplicity can be a major operational advantage.

In addition to ease of deployment, the SF708532 is engineered for industrial-grade reliability. It is built to operate in challenging environments where temperature fluctuations, electrical noise, vibration, and dust are common. This rugged construction ensures consistent network performance in conditions where standard commercial switches may fail, making it a dependable choice for mission-critical applications.

The switch is particularly valuable for system integrators working in sectors such as industrial automation, where real-time communication between machines and control systems is essential. It also plays a key role in security and surveillance networks, supporting the reliable transmission of video and monitoring data. In transportation and infrastructure systems, the SF708532 enables stable communication between distributed components, while in energy and utility networks, it supports continuous monitoring and control operations.

Another important advantage of this switch is its compact and efficient design, which allows it to be installed in control cabinets, enclosures, or other space-constrained environments. This makes it ideal for edge deployments where space optimization and organized cabling are critical considerations. System integrators can incorporate the switch into existing setups without requiring significant structural changes.

The SF708532 also supports scalable network expansion, enabling integrators to extend network infrastructure as operational requirements grow. Additional switches can be easily added to accommodate new devices or expand coverage, ensuring that the network remains adaptable over time.

By combining reliability, simplicity, and flexible connectivity, Versitron’s 10-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch provides system integrators with a practical and cost-effective solution for deploying stable network infrastructure in demanding environments. It enables faster project completion, reduces operational complexity, and ensures long-term network performance.

Product Availability

Versitron’s industrial unmanaged switch is available in the following configuration:

About Versitron

Versitron is a trusted provider of fiber optic networking and industrial communication solutions, delivering high-performance products for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. With a strong focus on system integrators, Versitron develops technologies that enhance scalability, reliability, and ease of deployment across complex network environments. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and its legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron continues to support mission-critical connectivity worldwide.