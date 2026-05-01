Berlin, Germany, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — The global open-source platform Github hosts approximately 400 million registered projects. Within this vast ecosystem, Hancom’s ‘OpenDataLoader PDF v2.0‘ claimed the #1 trending position across all programming languages on April 23 — selected as the most-watched project by developers worldwide. The repository has surpassed 19,200 GitHub stars and 1,700 forks, with monthly downloads exceeding 50,000 — a clear testament to its real-world impact.

This achievement is rooted in the technical expertise Hancom has built over more than 35 years of processing document data for public institutions and enterprises. As AI and RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) systems continue to scale, the accuracy of document data extraction has emerged as a decisive factor — accounting for up to 90% of overall AI quality. While approximately 80–90% of enterprise data exists in unstructured formats such as PDF, conventional LLMs are built around web-based data, creating a critical gap in handling real-world business documents. Hancom developed OpenDataLoader PDF to bridge exactly that gap.

The solution’s core strengths are speed and accuracy. In local mode, it processes documents at 0.015 seconds per page with 90% accuracy — the highest benchmark among currently available open-source PDF parsers. This is made possible thanks to Hancom’s high-performance OCR engine — supporting more than 80 languages — deployed in a hybrid architecture. Plain text is handled instantly via rule-based processing, while AI is engaged only for complex layout analysis, maximizing efficiency without the need for a dedicated GPU. The result: enterprise-grade performance on CPU alone, making it accessible even for small and medium-sized businesses with limited infrastructure.

Where conventional parsers fall short — breaking down on complex tables, multi-column layouts, or image-embedded text — OpenDataLoader PDF restores reading order and full table structures, converting content into AI-ready formats including Markdown, JSON, and HTML. Benchmark evaluations confirm strong results across key metrics: reading order recognition (NID), table extraction accuracy (TEDS), and heading hierarchy recognition (MHS). Designed with enterprise security in mind, the solution operates entirely on-premises and includes built-in filtering against prompt injection attacks.

Hancom has released OpenDataLoader PDF under the Apache 2.0 License — a bold strategic commitment to making Hancom’s technology the global standard, rather than pursuing short-term revenue. OpenDataLoader PDF anchors a broader AI product lineup: ‘DataLoader’ for data extraction, ‘Hancompedia’ as a RAG-integrated solution, and ‘Assistant’ for intelligent workflow support. The ultimate vision is an ‘AI Orchestrator’ — a platform where customers can freely compose and deploy the AI capabilities that fit their needs.

Looking ahead to Q2, Hancom will introduce MCP support and commercial add-ons, enabling AI agents to directly invoke OpenDataLoader for seamless document processing. A ‘PDF Accessibility Tag Auto-Generation’ feature for visually impaired users is also on the roadmap — reflecting Hancom’s commitment to building a more equitable digital environment through document structure recognition technology.

Hancom has declared 2025 as its inaugural year of AX (AI Transformation). Building on this milestone, Hancom will leap forward to establish itself as the standard infrastructure of the global AI document ecosystem.