Future Electronics Launches Comprehensive Suite of Online Conversion Calculators for Engineers

Montreal, Canada, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics has launched a new suite of online conversion calculators, now available through its website, providing engineers with a centralized and easy-to-access toolkit for everyday design and analysis tasks.

The new resource is designed to support engineers working across a wide range of applications, from basic unit conversions to circuit design calculations, helping simplify workflows and improve efficiency during the design process.

The full suite is accessible here: https://www.FutureElectronics.com/tools/conversion-calculators

A practical toolkit for everyday engineering needs

The conversion calculators bring together a broad range of commonly used engineering tools in one location, enabling users to quickly perform calculations such as voltage and current relationships, impedance and filtering values, unit conversions, timing calculations, and more.

By consolidating these tools into a single online destination, Future Electronics provides engineers with a streamlined experience that reduces time spent switching between external resources and manual calculations.

Designed to support faster, more confident design decisions

Engineers often rely on conversion tools during early-stage design, validation, and troubleshooting. This new suite helps support those workflows by delivering fast, accessible, and reliable calculation support directly within the Future Electronics platform.

Users can also bookmark the page for quick access, enabling repeat use throughout the design cycle and making it a practical addition to any engineering toolkit.

Supporting supplier visibility through digital integration

In addition to the engineering benefits, Future Electronics has introduced supplier sponsorship opportunities across select calculators. On supported pages, users will see supplier branding integrated directly within relevant tools, highlighting technologies in real-world application contexts.

This initiative further strengthens supplier engagement within the digital experience and creates additional visibility within highly relevant engineering workflows.

Future Electronics plans to expand these sponsorship opportunities over time as part of its broader digital content and partnership strategy.

Driving meaningful engineering traffic and engagement

Conversion calculator pages are widely used across the electronics industry and consistently attract highly relevant, intent-driven traffic. By launching this suite, Future Electronics enhances its digital offering while supporting engineers with practical tools and reinforcing its position as a key resource in the electronics design ecosystem.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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