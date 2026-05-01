LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Upgrades Completed at Nuclear Power Plant in South Korea

Ulsan, South Korea, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — South Korea’s leading nuclear power plant has completed the installation of advanced LED explosion-proof lighting systems in its high-risk operational zones. The upgrade is part of a major effort to enhance safety standards and reduce energy consumption in one of the most regulated and critical industries.

Nuclear power plants require lighting that can operate safely in environments with the presence of hazardous materials and flammable gases. The newly installed LED explosion-proof lighting system provides consistent illumination while minimizing energy use and reducing the risk of sparks or heat generation.

“We’ve prioritized safety and efficiency in this lighting upgrade,” said Jae-Hoon Kim, safety director at the nuclear power plant. “The new LED lighting has enhanced the visibility and safety of our workers, ensuring the highest standards of safety.”

As South Korea’s nuclear energy industry modernizes, LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to play a key role in ensuring both safety and energy efficiency. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights