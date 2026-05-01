Rayna Tours Announces 30% Off on Abu Dhabi City Tour for a Limited Time

A perfect opportunity to explore the UAE’s capital with special rates and seamless experiences.

Dubai, UAE, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours and Travels has recently launched a limited-time deal, which offers up to 30% off on its popular Abu Dhabi city tour. This latest announcement reinforces the company’s commitment to providing memorable travel experiences at affordable rates.

With this Abu Dhabi deal, travelers can now take in Abu Dhabi’s modern, cultural, and architectural highlights through expertly curated itineraries that ensure comfort, convenience, and exploration, all in equal measure. The discounted experience is perfect for both tourists and UAE residents looking for a refreshing escape into the capital’s blend of Emirati heritage and modern marvels.

The half-day city tour covers some of Abu Dhabi’s most majestic attractions, including the sprawling Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, known for its breathtaking all-white Islamic architecture and grandeur. Guests also stop at the Heritage Village and Dates Market. Besides a drive through Yas Island and a quick visit to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, there will be photo ops at Abu Dhabi Corniche, Emirates Palace Hotel, Qasr Al Watan, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi city tour offers are tailored to ensure both value and convenience, as they come with comfortable hotel transfers and the services of an experienced, knowledgeable guide.

Rayna Tours and Travels’ spokesperson said, “Our main objective is to create an opportunity for travelers that helps them explore Abu Dhabi in the most enriching and cost-effective way. With our Abu Dhabi city tour discounts, we’re not just offering savings; we’re opening doors to experiences that showcase the UAE’s cultural and modern heart. It makes every journey smooth, memorable, and truly special.”

He further stated, “At Rayna Tours, we endeavor to deliver value without compromising on experience. From upfront pricing to well-organized itineraries, every detail is designed to ensure our guests enjoy their trip with complete peace of mind.”

This deal was unveiled soon after the announcement of 25% discount on TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. All deals and discounted tours are now live on the company’s official website. To book or know more about Rayna Tours offers, visit RaynaTours.com.