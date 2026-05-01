Versitron Expands Short-Range Fiber Connectivity Options with Multimode Media Converter for System Integrators

Newark, USA, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron introduces its 10/100TX-FX Media Converter (SKU: M7274SB), a reliable and deployment-friendly solution designed to help system integrators extend Ethernet networks over multimode fiber. Built for performance, simplicity, and seamless integration, this converter enables efficient communication between copper-based devices and fiber infrastructure in industrial, enterprise, and campus environments.

As network deployments continue to grow in scale and complexity, system integrators often face the challenge of overcoming the distance and interference limitations associated with copper cabling. While fiber offers a clear solution, integrating fiber into existing Ethernet environments requires dependable conversion technology. The M7274SB addresses this need by converting standard 10/100Base-TX Ethernet signals into 100Base-FX multimode fiber, enabling stable and efficient data transmission across extended network segments.

The converter features a single RJ45 Ethernet port for copper connectivity and a multimode SC fiber port, making it easy to connect traditional Ethernet devices to fiber-based networks. This is particularly valuable for system integrators working with mixed infrastructures, where upgrading entirely to fiber may not be practical or necessary. Instead, the M7274SB provides a cost-effective bridge between legacy systems and modern fiber networks.

A defining advantage of this model is its support for multimode fiber, which is well-suited for short- to medium-distance communication. This makes the converter ideal for applications such as in-building networks, industrial facilities, campus environments, and data distribution across localized areas. Multimode fiber also offers high bandwidth capabilities, allowing integrators to maintain consistent data throughput for applications like surveillance video, automation data, and enterprise traffic.

Designed with plug-and-play functionality, the M7274SB eliminates the need for complex configuration. System integrators can install and deploy the device quickly, significantly reducing setup time and simplifying network expansion. This is especially beneficial in projects where efficiency and speed of deployment are key priorities.

In addition to ease of use, the converter is engineered for stable and continuous operation. It ensures reliable data transmission between connected devices, supporting environments where consistent communication is critical. Whether used in security systems, industrial automation, or enterprise networking, the M7274SB delivers dependable performance that integrators can trust.

Another important benefit is its ability to reduce the impact of electromagnetic interference (EMI). By converting copper signals into fiber, the device enables cleaner and more secure data transmission, which is particularly important in industrial settings where electrical noise can disrupt communication.

The compact design of the M7274SB allows for flexible installation in network cabinets, equipment racks, or field enclosures. System integrators can easily incorporate the converter into existing setups without requiring major infrastructure changes, making it an efficient solution for both upgrades and new deployments.

Furthermore, the converter supports scalable network expansion, allowing integrators to extend network reach as operational needs evolve. Additional units can be deployed to connect new devices, extend coverage, or enhance overall network performance, ensuring long-term flexibility.

The M7274SB is widely applicable across a variety of industries and use cases, including security and surveillance systems, where reliable video transmission is essential; industrial automation environments, where machines and controllers must communicate consistently; enterprise networks, where connectivity must be extended across departments or buildings; and education or campus networks, where multimode fiber is commonly used for internal communication.

By providing a practical and efficient solution for Ethernet-to-fiber conversion, Versitron’s M7274SB enables system integrators to enhance network reliability, extend connectivity, and build scalable infrastructures without unnecessary complexity.

Product Availability

Versitron’s fiber optic media converter is available in the following configuration:

About Versitron

Versitron is a trusted provider of fiber optic networking and industrial communication solutions, delivering high-performance technologies for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. Focused on supporting system integrators, Versitron develops solutions that enhance scalability, reliability, and ease of deployment. With a legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron continues to support mission-critical connectivity worldwide.