Leading Lung Doctor Highlights Increase in Asthma and Chest Infections Among Children

Manchester, UK, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Why are so many children being diagnosed with asthma now a days?

It’s a question more parents are asking, and rightly so. Specialist asthma clinics are busier than ever, and the children walking through the door aren’t just from high-pollution cities. They’re from suburbs, quieter towns, all kinds of homes. What’s driving it? Mostly a combination of worsening air quality, dust and mould indoors, and a wave of post-viral respiratory sensitivity that’s left many young lungs more reactive than they used to be. Kids between 4 and 12 seem to bear the brunt of it. The bigger issue isn’t the diagnosis; it’s the delay. Families often spend weeks managing a persistent cough with home remedies or a single GP visit before anyone considers a proper respiratory assessment.

Symptoms Parents Should Never Overlook

A cough that lingers past two weeks. Wheezing when your child runs around. Chest infections that keep coming back each winter. Broken sleep because breathing feels uncomfortable. Any one of these warrants attention. Together, they warrant a specialist.

GP vs. Asthma Specialist Clinic

Factor GP Visit Asthma Specialist Clinic Diagnostic depth Basic Spirometry & allergy testing Treatment plan Generic Personalised action plan Follow-up care Limited Structured reviews Parent guidance Brief Detailed education & support

FAQs

Q: At what age can asthma be formally diagnosed?

A: Generally, from age five, though a specialist can assess and monitor symptoms before that.

Q: Are asthma and chest infections always connected?

A: Not necessarily, but if they keep recurring, that pattern can point to bronchial hyperreactivity and needs proper investigation.

Q: How soon will treatment make a difference?

A: Most children respond well within four to eight weeks of a structured plan.

Finding the Right Support

Searching for an asthma clinic near me is a good instinct, follow through on it. The right specialist doesn’t just treat the flare-up in front of them. They reduce the ones that would have come next: fewer hospital trips, fewer missed school days, less reliance on medication over time.

Give your child’s lungs the attention they deserve. Visit Child Lung Clinic – Riverside Centre, Mill Lane, Vill : Cheadle, Cheshire Zip – SK8 2PX, England UK and book an assessment today 01616965294.