GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Adjustment Disorder Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Adjustment Disorder (AjD) Management Program, a virtual stepped‑care service designed to help individuals who are experiencing clinically significant distress or functional impairment in response to an identifiable life stressor. Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of psychiatrists, psychologists, clinical social workers, and licensed counselors, the program aligns with the latest clinical guidelines and provides scalable, evidence‑based treatment for one of the most common yet undertreated mental health conditions.

Adjustment disorder is a stress‑related, time‑limited condition marked by emotional or behavioral symptoms that arise within three months of an identifiable stressor. The stressor can be a single event, such as job loss or relationship breakup, or an ongoing situation, such as caring for a disabled family member or managing a chronic illness. While historically regarded as a “mild” diagnosis, adjustment disorder is associated with significant distress, substantial functional impairment, and an increased risk of suicide attempts and completed suicide. The prevalence of adjustment disorder is high: it accounts for 5–20% of patients in outpatient mental health settings and can reach 50% in hospital consultation‑liaison services, particularly among patients facing acute medical crises.

“Adjustment disorder is not ‘just stress’ — it is a serious condition that can derail a person’s ability to function at work, at home, and in relationships,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Adjustment Disorder Management Program formalizes a stepped‑care approach that begins with the least intrusive supports — psychoeducation and active monitoring — and moves to higher‑intensity psychological treatment when needed. Through secure telehealth, we can reach individuals who might otherwise never seek help because of stigma, time constraints, or a lack of access to mental health specialists.”

Clinical Guidelines and the Stepped‑Care Model

GoTo Telemed’s program operationalizes the stepped‑care model recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and other clinical guidelines. Treatment intensity is matched to the severity of functional impairment and symptom burden:

Step 1 – Psychoeducation and Active Monitoring: For individuals with mild symptoms and minimal functional impairment, clinicians provide education about stress reactions, normalize the experience, and schedule follow‑up monitoring to track natural recovery.

Step 2 – Low‑Intensity Psychological Intervention: For those with persistent or moderate symptoms, the program offers brief cognitive‑behavioral therapy (CBT) and problem‑solving support delivered through a combination of digital self‑help tools and brief guided sessions.

Step 3 – High‑Intensity Psychotherapy: For patients with marked functional impairment or complex presentations, the program provides structured, evidence‑based psychotherapy from licensed mental health professionals (typically 8–16 sessions).

Step 4 – Pharmacotherapy (Adjunctive): When symptoms are severe, persistent, or disabling, medication may be considered as an adjunct to psychotherapy, typically focused on alleviating specific symptoms such as insomnia or severe anxiety.

Evidence‑Based Telehealth Interventions

The program is grounded in strong evidence that internet‑based and hybrid psychotherapy interventions are highly effective for adjustment disorder.

Transdiagnostic Internet‑Delivered CBT (ICBT): A 2025 longitudinal study of 585 participants who completed a therapist‑guided, transdiagnostic ICBT course found large within‑group reductions in adjustment disorder symptoms from pre‑treatment to post‑treatment (Cohen’s d = 1.31) and from pre‑treatment to follow‑up (Cohen’s d = 1.61). Approximately 70% of participants with high adjustment disorder symptoms scored below the clinical cut‑off at post‑treatment, increasing to 75% at three‑month follow‑up. Treatment engagement and satisfaction were high, with 76.9% completing four or more lessons and 81.5% reporting overall satisfaction.

Internet‑Delivered Mindfulness‑Based Cognitive Therapy (iMBCT): A 2026 randomized controlled trial (N=301) found that a brief, asynchronous iMBCT program produced moderate‑to‑large reductions in adjustment disorder symptoms compared to a waitlist control (η² = .17), with higher remission rates and larger decreases in depression and anxiety compared to progressive muscle relaxation. Cognitive defusion — the ability to observe thoughts without being fused to them — fully mediated the intervention’s effects on depression and anxiety. The authors concluded that iMBCT “represents a scalable intervention for stress‑related disorders”.

Blended (Hybrid) Therapy: A clinical trial in progress is testing a blended intervention for adjustment disorder that combines a self‑applied internet‑based CBT program (TAO: Adjustment Disorder Online) with face‑to‑face therapy sessions delivered by videoconference every 10‑12 days. The approach is designed to reduce the high drop‑out rates often seen in purely self‑guided digital mental health programs.

Comprehensive Assessment, Differential Diagnosis, and Monitoring

The Adjustment Disorder Management Program begins with a structured virtual assessment to establish the diagnosis, rule out other mental disorders, and quantify functional impairment. Clinicians follow DSM‑5‑TR criteria, which require that emotional or behavioral symptoms develop within three months of an identifiable stressor, cause marked distress or functional impairment, do not meet criteria for another mental disorder, and are not merely normal bereavement. Six specifiers are used to capture the predominant symptom picture: with depressed mood, with anxious mood, with mixed anxiety and depressed mood, with disturbance of conduct, with mixed disturbance of emotions and conduct, and unspecified.

The program also includes systematic suicide risk assessment and monitoring throughout treatment, given that adjustment disorder carries a heightened risk of suicide attempts and self‑harm, especially when depressive symptoms are prominent. Patients scoring above the clinical cut‑off on validated tools such as the Adjustment Disorder – New Module 8 (ADNM‑8) or ADNM‑20 are prioritized for high‑intensity care.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Mental Health Access

Adjustment disorder is one of the most common mental health conditions encountered in medical settings, yet it remains underdiagnosed and undertreated. Many individuals do not seek help because they believe their distress is a normal reaction that will pass; others face obstacles such as provider shortages, long wait times, and the stigma of visiting a mental health clinic. Telehealth eliminates many of these barriers by providing discreet, convenient, and timely virtual consultations. The program is designed to reach individuals who might otherwise never receive evidence‑based psychological treatment.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Integrated Behavioral Health Ecosystem

The Adjustment Disorder Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Electronic Health Record (EHR): All clinical notes, screening scores, and treatment plans are consolidated in the patient’s lifetime health record, accessible to all authorized providers, including primary care physicians and psychiatrists.

Seamless Care Coordination: Warm handoffs to higher levels of care (e.g., intensive outpatient programs, inpatient psychiatry) can be initiated when stepped‑care protocols indicate that a patient requires more intensive intervention.

Remote Self‑Help and Monitoring Tools: Patients have access to digital versions of therapy homework, mood and symptom logs, and progress tracking tools that integrate directly with their clinical record.

Secure Telemental Health Platform: All psychotherapy sessions are delivered via a HIPAA‑compliant, high‑definition video platform optimized for therapeutic interaction.

Crisis Resource Integration: The platform prominently displays the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and clinicians can initiate direct warm handoffs to mobile crisis teams when needed.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660