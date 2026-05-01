A3CEND Launches REHEARSE: An AI-Powered Practice Platform for Building Real-World Workplace Skills

HYDERABAD, India, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — A3CEND, a practice-led capability building company headquartered at T-Hub, Hyderabad, today announced the launch of REHEARSE – an AI-powered platform where professionals practice critical workplace skills and receive targeted feedback. From leadership and managerial conversations to sales discussions and stakeholder interactions, REHEARSE builds the behavioural and interpersonal skills professionals need to perform effectively in high-stakes workplaces.

REHEARSE addresses a persistent gap in enterprise skill development: the distance between knowing what to do and having the skill and confidence to deliver when it matters. Despite billions spent annually on corporate training, most professionals step into critical situations — a difficult feedback conversation, a high-stakes negotiation, an executive board review — without having ever practiced them.

“How do you build leadership and interpersonal skills at scale? Every organization we’ve worked with faces this challenge. REHEARSE makes it possible – professionals build real skills through practice, get structured feedback, and organizations can actually see who’s ready and who needs more.” — Nirmalya Sengupta, Founder & CEO, A3CEND

How REHEARSE Works

REHEARSE simulates real workplace situations through voice and video — from 1:1 conversations to multi-stakeholder discussions — with AI counterparts customizable by role, communication style, persona, and agenda, adapting and responding realistically in real time. A multi-layered intelligence stack powers this realism: Skill Intelligence grounds every session in validated performance dimensions; Behavioural Intelligence adapts to individual communication patterns; and Contextual Intelligence models how pressure, pushback, and culture shape interactions.

Every session generates personalized skill scores, expression analysis, and targeted recommendations that build into a visible growth trajectory over time.

The platform includes 100+ built-in workplace scenarios, a custom scenario builder, presentation practice with multi-avatar AI audiences, calendar meeting prep synced with Google and Microsoft calendars, structured feedback and a cumulative skill profile, a manager dashboard with AI-generated coaching points, and closed-loop LMS integration. It supports 15+ global languages and 8+ Indian regional languages, including Hindi-English code-mixing.

“We built REHEARSE because people knew what good looked like — they had attended the workshops, completed the modules, read the frameworks. But when the moment arrived, they weren’t ready. Not because they lacked knowledge. Because they had never practiced. REHEARSE is the infrastructure for that practice.” — Nirmalya Sengupta, Founder & CEO, A3CEND

Availability and Pricing

REHEARSE is available immediately for enterprise subscription. Enterprise pilots of 50–200 users are available for a 60–90-day structured engagement, including custom scenario setup, onboarding support, and an end-of-pilot ROI report. All deployments include enterprise-grade security; no employee data is retained for AI model training.

About A3CEND

A3CEND is a workplace skill development company headquartered at T-Hub, Hyderabad Knowledge City, India. A3CEND offers a comprehensive development ecosystem comprising REHEARSE, Performance Accelerator Workshops, coaching, PowerTalks, and Assessments & Diagnostics — serving GCCs, IT Services firms, and scaling enterprises across India and Asia Pacific.

Media Contact Nirmalya Sengupta, Founder & CEO, A3CEND nirmalya.sengupta@a3cend.com | rehearse@a3cend.com | +91-8374015533 | www.a3cend.com T-Hub, Hyderabad Knowledge City, Hyderabad 500081

PR Representative: Shivansh Gautam, Markiverse Media marketing@markiversemedia.com | +91 8074412646