Kasturi Ram International School: Shaping Futures as a Top CBSE International School Near Narela

Posted on 2026-05-01 by in Education // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturi Ram International School proudly emerges as a Top CBSE International School Near Narela, setting new standards in quality education and all-round development. Widely recognized among the Best Schools in Narela, the institution is dedicated to nurturing young minds through a balanced approach that combines academic excellence, innovation, and strong values.

As a Leading CBSE School in Narela, the school offers a comprehensive CBSE curriculum designed to meet the evolving needs of students. With state-of-the-art infrastructure including smart classrooms, advanced science and computer laboratories, a well-stocked library, and excellent sports facilities, students are provided with an environment that encourages learning, creativity, and growth.

The school takes pride in its team of highly qualified and experienced educators who focus on conceptual learning, critical thinking, and skill development. Along with academics, Kasturi Ram International School emphasizes co-curricular and extracurricular activities such as sports, cultural programs, leadership initiatives, and personality development sessions, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education.

Special attention is given to senior secondary students with structured guidance for board examinations and future career paths. The school supports students in choosing streams like Science, Commerce, and Humanities, helping them build a strong academic foundation for higher education and competitive exams.

About

Parents trust Kasturi Ram International School for its disciplined environment, student-friendly approach, and consistent academic results. Its commitment to excellence has made it a preferred choice for families seeking quality education in and around Narela.

Admissions are now open for higher classes, offering students an opportunity to be part of a progressive learning community that inspires success, confidence, and lifelong learning.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more