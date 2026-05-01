Kasturi Ram International School: Shaping Futures as a Top CBSE International School Near Narela

Delhi, India, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturi Ram International School proudly emerges as a Top CBSE International School Near Narela, setting new standards in quality education and all-round development. Widely recognized among the Best Schools in Narela, the institution is dedicated to nurturing young minds through a balanced approach that combines academic excellence, innovation, and strong values.

As a Leading CBSE School in Narela, the school offers a comprehensive CBSE curriculum designed to meet the evolving needs of students. With state-of-the-art infrastructure including smart classrooms, advanced science and computer laboratories, a well-stocked library, and excellent sports facilities, students are provided with an environment that encourages learning, creativity, and growth.

The school takes pride in its team of highly qualified and experienced educators who focus on conceptual learning, critical thinking, and skill development. Along with academics, Kasturi Ram International School emphasizes co-curricular and extracurricular activities such as sports, cultural programs, leadership initiatives, and personality development sessions, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education.

Special attention is given to senior secondary students with structured guidance for board examinations and future career paths. The school supports students in choosing streams like Science, Commerce, and Humanities, helping them build a strong academic foundation for higher education and competitive exams.



About

Parents trust Kasturi Ram International School for its disciplined environment, student-friendly approach, and consistent academic results. Its commitment to excellence has made it a preferred choice for families seeking quality education in and around Narela.

Admissions are now open for higher classes, offering students an opportunity to be part of a progressive learning community that inspires success, confidence, and lifelong learning.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org/