ODM International School Continues Its Academic Triumph with Exceptional CBSE 10th Board Results 2026

Durgapur, India, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — ODM International School has reported strong academic results in the CBSE Class 10 Results 2026, recording a 100% pass rate and reinforcing its position among leading schools in Durgapur. The performance in the CBSE 10th Board Results 2026 reflects a year marked by sustained effort, structured learning, and disciplined academic engagement.

The results indicate a steady pattern of achievement across the cohort. Leading the batch is SK Labib Tanbir, who secured 98.2%, setting the highest benchmark for the year. Four students scored above 90%, highlighting a consistent standard of academic performance. The overall school average of 72.9% points to a balanced outcome across the student body, underscoring both individual accomplishment and collective progress.

School officials attribute the results to a structured academic framework that emphasises clarity of concepts, regular assessment, and continuous academic support. The school follows a systematic approach to curriculum delivery, integrating lesson planning with periodic evaluations and targeted feedback mechanisms. This model is designed to track student progress over time and enable timely academic interventions.

A key component of the school’s academic process is its focus on strengthening foundational understanding. Classroom instruction is supplemented with revision schedules, doubt-resolution sessions, and exam-oriented preparation strategies. Teachers work closely with students to address learning gaps and reinforce subject comprehension, particularly in the lead-up to board examinations.

ODM International School also incorporates a system of personalised academic monitoring, enabling educators to adapt teaching methods to individual student needs. This approach aims to ensure that each learner receives adequate attention and guidance, contributing to overall performance consistency.

Commenting on the results, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, “I extend my congratulations to our students for their performance in the CBSE Class 10 Results 2026. This outcome reflects the structured academic model we have implemented that focuses on conceptual clarity, regular assessment, and consistent academic engagement. It is encouraging to see these efforts translate into measurable outcomes.”

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added: “The results this year indicate the effectiveness of a system built on continuity and academic discipline. Our focus has been on ensuring that students are supported through each stage of their preparation. The 100% pass rate and overall performance reflect this sustained approach.”

The school’s performance in the CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 aligns with its broader objective of maintaining consistent academic standards while adapting to evolving educational requirements. As one of the emerging schools in Durgapur, ODM International School continues to prioritise structured learning practices and measurable academic outcomes.