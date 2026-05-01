AI-based PDF Auto-tagging

Posted on 2026-05-01 by in Computers, Internet & Online, Management, Marketing, Software, Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Berlin, Germany, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Auto-tagging is the process of converting an untagged PDF into a properly Tagged PDF by detecting document structure and writing that structure back into the original file. This includes identifying headings, paragraphs, lists, tables, figures, and reading order  transforming visually formatted content into machine-readable structure.

Until now, high-quality auto-tagging has primarily been available only as part of commercial software solutions. OpenDataLoader changes that.

What is auto-tagging?

Auto-tagging combines:

  • Layout recognition – detecting structure elements within a PDF document.
  • Semantic reconstruction – identifying logical roles such as headings, tables, and figures and logical reading order.
  • Structure embedding – writing a compliant structure tree back into the original PDF.

ODL  introduces auto-tagging as the next major milestone in the roadmap.

For the first time, a production-ready auto-tagging engine is available:

  • Fully open source
  • Released under a permissive license
  • Designed for integration into third-party tools and workflows

This enables developers, accessibility vendors, and document processing platforms to fix advanced tagging capabilities directly into their solutions without reliance on proprietary systems.

Auto-tagging and accessibility

Auto-tagging plays a critical role in making PDFs accessible. Without tags, a PDF is just visually positioned text. Assistive technologies cannot reliably interpret layout, hierarchy, or relationships between elements.

Tagged PDFs are essential for:

  • Screen reader compatibility
  • Logical navigation
  • Standards compliance (e.g., PDF/UA)
  • Machine-readable content extraction
  • AI-ready document pipelines

By making auto-tagging open and accessible, ODL lowers the barrier to creating structured, accessible PDFs at scale.

Layout recognition: the core of ODL PDF

At the center of ODL’s auto-tagging capability is its advanced layout recognition engine. The system analyzes page geometry, typography, grouping patterns, alignment, whitespace, and structural cues to reconstruct document hierarchy and reading order.

The backend engine is available in two modes:

  • Heuristic approach – a rule-based algorithm optimized for performance and deterministic results
  • Hybrid AI approach – combining heuristics with deep learning models for improved detection accuracy in complex layouts

More technical details are available on the official ODL website, including benchmark results and evaluation metrics.

Samples with structural tree, which was not in ODF before, but was added by the development team.

 

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