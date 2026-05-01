HDTV Supply Introduces WolfPad Tablet-Based TV Control System for Centralized AV Management

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, introduces its WolfPad tablet-based TV control system designed to simplify and centralize control of multiple TVs and AV sources through an intuitive touchscreen interface.

This solution is built for environments where managing multiple displays efficiently is critical, such as sports bars, restaurant s, hospitality venues, corporate offices, and smart home setups.

Reasons To Buy Our WolfPad DirecTV Tablet Control System:

Any In to Any Out: It allows you to send the video from up to 16-DirecTV Receivers to up to 36-TVs in any combination.

It allows you to send the video from up to 16-DirecTV Receivers to up to 36-TVs in any combination. Change The DirecTV “Channels” On The Tablet: You now don’t have to go back to where the DirecTV receivers are with their remote control, you can do it on the tablet.

You now don’t have to go back to where the DirecTV receivers are with their remote control, you can do it on the tablet. Use Any Tablet: You can use the App with your iPad, Fire TV tablet, a Samsung tablet, and an Android tablet.

You can use the App with your iPad, Fire TV tablet, a Samsung tablet, and an Android tablet. No Hassle Purchase: Free Shipping. 60-Day Returns. Free Return Label. No Restocking Fee. No Monthly or Yearly Fees. No License or Subscription Fees.

Need To Add A TV? Just call us.

Key Product Highlights:

DirecTV (only) Tablet TV Control System

Change their “Channels” on a tablet w/IR

Simulates their Remote Controls

Supports Up To 16-Inputs & 36-TVs

Must Purchase $99.95 iOS & Android Apps directly

Tablet pictures are examples only

Matrix Switch & DirecTV Receivers Not Supplied

Free Shipping & Free 60-Day Returns

Only Supports DirecTV Receivers

Scroll to bottom for DISH & Cable Box Support also

Centralized control of multiple TVs and AV sources from a tablet

The WolfPad tablet control system enables users to manage multiple displays seamlessly while improving control accuracy and workflow efficiency.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

A 5-minute podcast highlighting key advantages, practical use cases, and important factors to consider before buying

Direct access to experienced technical support for planning, installation, and deployment, ensuring reliable performance and smooth execution

The system is also designed with secure operation in mind. Centralized control access allows administrators to manage permissions and restrict unauthorized changes. This helps maintain consistent display output, protects content integrity, and ensures reliable system performance across all connected TVs.

The spokesperson answered these questions:-

Q1: What is the WolfPad tablet TV control system?

It is a centralized control solution that allows users to manage multiple TVs and AV sources from a single tablet interface.

Q2: Where can this system be used?

It is ideal for sports bars, restaurants, hospitality venues, corporate offices, and smart homes.

Q3: Can the interface be customized?

Yes, the control layout can be tailored to match the specific setup and operational needs of the venue.

Q4: Does it replace traditional remotes?

Yes, it eliminates the need for multiple remotes by providing a single control interface.

Q5: Is the system secure to use?

Yes, it includes controlled access features to help prevent unauthorized changes and ensure consistent operation.

Discover smarter TV control, explore system features, and buy now:

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpad-direc-tv-tablet-tv-control-system.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/wolfpad-direc-tv-tablet-tv-control-system.html

PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists

EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.