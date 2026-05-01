Ludo Oasis Chat Rooms Are Now Open! Talk While You Play

Singapore, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — The wait is over. The 3D Ludo experience you love just got a whole lot more social.

We’re thrilled to announce that Chat Rooms have officially arrived in Ludo Oasis! Now you can challenge your friends, roll the dice, and chat in real time – all without leaving the game.

💬 What’s New?

Live Chat Inside Every Game

No more switching between apps to type a message. The built‑in chat lets you talk strategy, celebrate a lucky six, or tease your opponent right when it happens.

Create Your Own Room

Want a private space for family game night or a fun room for your club members? Create a custom chat room, invite who you want, and keep the conversation going match after match.

Meet Players from Around the World

Ludo is loved everywhere. Join public rooms, make new friends, and discover how players from different countries enjoy the game – all while rolling the dice in beautiful 3D.

✨ Why You’ll Love It

– More fun together – A close race feels even more exciting when you can react live.

– No more lonely turns – Chat fills every moment with laughter and friendly banter.

– Better teamwork – Playing in clubs? Coordinate, encourage, and celebrate as a group.

🚀 How to Get Started

1. Update to the latest version of Ludo Oasis.

2. Tap the Chat icon on the main screen or inside any game room.

3. Create a new room or join an existing one with a simple code.

4. Start playing – and start talking!

📢 Update Now

The dice are rolling, the boards are shining in 3D, and now the chat is open.

Download the latest version of Ludo Oasis today. Bring your friends. And say hello to the most social Ludo experience ever.

*Happy rolling – and happy chatting!* 🎲💬

Head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download and experience it!

Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lanbeestar.ludo

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ludo-oasis/id6740517768