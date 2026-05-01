Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fiberglass Insulation Market to Reach $19,278 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-01 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fiberglass insulation market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global fiberglass insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $19,278 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for eco friendly insulation materials, the growing demand for industrial insulation applications, and the increasing demand for energy efficient buildings.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in fiberglass insulation market to 2035 by type (batts & rolls, blowing wool, slabs, and others), application (thermal and acoustic), end use (residential, commercial, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, batt & roll is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, residential is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on fiberglass insulation market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, China Jushi, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, Fletcher Building, CSR Limited are the major suppliers in the fiberglass insulation market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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