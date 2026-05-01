Lucintel Forecasts the Global Low Dielectric Resin Market to Reach $1,771 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-01 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global low dielectric resin market looks promising with opportunities in the PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronic, radome, and others markets. The global low dielectric resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1,771 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for consumer electronics industry, the growing demand for low signal loss materials, and the increasing adoption in advanced printed circuit boards.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in low dielectric resin market to 2035 by resin type (fluoropolymer, cyanate ester, cyclic olefin copolymer, m-PPE, polyimide, PET, and others), application (PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronics, radome, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the resin type category, polyimide is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Huntsman, Lonza, ZEON, SABIC, Chemours. are the major suppliers in the low dielectric resin market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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