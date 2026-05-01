Lucintel Forecasts the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market to Reach $1,465 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-01 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global magnesium hydroxide market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, pharmaceutical, and municipal markets. The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to reach an estimated $1,465 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2026 to 2035. The pH neutralization major drivers for this market are the rising demand in wastewater treatment for, the increasing demand for consumption in electronics & battery industries, and the growing demand for applications in construction materials.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in magnesium hydroxide market to 2035 by product form (slurry, powder, fine particles, and others), purity level (90%-95% and 96%-100%), application (flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredients , environmental protection, and others), end use (industrial, pharmaceutical, municipal, and others ), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product form category, slurry is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, industrial is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Huber Engineered Materials, Israel Chemical Company, Nedmag B.V., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Materials Industry, Martin Marietta Materials, Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd. are the major suppliers in the magnesium hydroxide market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

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At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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