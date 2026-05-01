Lucintel Forecasts the Global Moisturizing Active Ingredient Market to Reach $3,351 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-01 — Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global moisturizing active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletry, and fragrance markets. The global moisturizing active ingredient market is expected to reach an estimated $3,351 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for sensitive skin-friendly formulation, the increasing demand for natural & organic skincare product, and the growing demand for incorporation of moisturizing actives in hair care.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in moisturizing active ingredient market to 2035 by source (natural and synthetic), application (skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletries, and fragrance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the source category, natural is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, skin care is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

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Solvay, Adeka, Ashland, BASF, Clariant, Croda, DOW are the major suppliers in the moisturizing active ingredient market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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