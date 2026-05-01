Lucintel Forecasts the Global Odor Control Agent Market to Reach $6,295 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-01 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global odor control agent market looks promising with opportunities in the water treatment, air purification, and food & beverage processing markets. The global odor control agent market is expected to reach an estimated $6,295 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand in wastewater treatment plants, the growing demand in residential & commercial spaces, and the rising demand for government regulations on odor emissions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in odor control agent market to 2035 by product form (powder, granular, liquid, and others), material (activated carbon, bio-enzymes, and other chemicals), application (water treatment, air purification, food & beverage processing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product form category, liquid is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, water treatment is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Ecolab, Calgon Carbon, Cabot, Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon, Haycarb, Osaka, Novozymes, Kuraray, Ingevity, Synthron are the major suppliers in the odor control agent market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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