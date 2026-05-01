Bloom Consulting Services Launches Advanced Azure Machine Learning Services to Transform AI-Driven Business Operations

Nagpur, India, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — Bloom Consulting Services, a trusted global player of Microsoft solutions, has unveiled its improved Azure Machine Learning Services designed to assist organizations in hastening AI adoption and transforming business activities. The services aim at making it easier to scale machine learning models with simplicity, deployment, and management, as well as efficiency, security, and reliability.

As more and more businesses make decisions based on data, the demand for AI platforms that can develop with them grows. Azure Machine Learning Services offer an end-to-end platform that facilitates businesses to develop, train, and deploy models effectively. The services also offer a way of managing the machine learning lifecycle.

The Azure Machine Learning Services provided by Bloom specialize in helping companies automate AI processes, use MLOps, and offer integrated solutions. Using the Azure Machine Learning platform, organizations can simplify their development processes, speed up their time-to-value, and achieve similar model performance across environments.

“Our Azure Machine Learning Services enable businesses to transform data into useful intelligence in a scalable manner. They also allow for maintaining control, governance, and operational efficiency,” said Manish Gidwani, Founder & CEO, Bloom Consulting Services.

Improving AI Development using Azure Machine Learning Studio

One of the key elements that Bloom offers is the Azure Machine Learning Studio. This enables a collaborative platform to create and maintain machine learning models. It supports a code-first and no-code approach to allow data scientists and developers to collaborate smoothly and speed up the model development process.

Automated machine learning, model versioning, and deployment pipelines can also be supported through the Azure Machine Learning Platform, yielding standardization of workflows and enhancing productivity. These features facilitate easier operationalization of AI solutions and make them a part of the core business process.

Scalable and Secure AI Operations

“Our Azure Machine Learning Services are designed to handle scalability and security on an enterprise level,” Gidwani added. Companies can train models utilizing powerful computing resources and deploy them in different places by using a cloud-based infrastructure. This provides flexibility without compromising performance and reliability.

Besides that, Bloom implements governance, monitoring, and compliance structures, allowing organizations to be transparent and have control over their AI projects.

Empowering AI-Enabled Continuous Innovation

As the role of AI in business strategy becomes increasingly important, organizations require a platform capable of accommodating new requirements. Bloom’s Azure Machine Learning Services enable businesses to develop their models, make them more accurate, and react to new data patterns all the time.

With enterprises increasingly expanding their AI initiatives, Bloom is dedicated to providing high-tech Machine Learning Services that nurture innovation and enhance operational efficiency.