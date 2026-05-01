Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polyol Market to Reach $63,731 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-01 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyol market looks promising with opportunities in the polyurethane (flexible foam), polyurethane (rigid foam), coating, adhesive, sealant, and elastomer markets. The global polyol market is expected to reach an estimated $63,731 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for energy efficient buildings, the rising demand for refrigeration & cold storage sectors, and the increasing demand for polyurethane in construction insulation.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polyol market to 2035 by product type (polyether polyols and polyester polyols), application (polyurethane (flexible foam), polyurethane (rigid foam), coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, polyether polyol is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, polyurethane (flexible foam) is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Royal Dutch shell plc, Cargill Inc., Dow chemical’s, BASF SE, Bayer AG. are the major suppliers in the polyol market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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