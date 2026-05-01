Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smart Traffic Management Market to Reach $34,082 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-01 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart traffic management market looks promising with opportunities in the highway and managed lane markets. The global smart traffic management market is expected to reach an estimated $34,082 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for real time traffic monitoring solutions, the growing adoption of ai & iot in traffic systems, and the increasing demand for focus on reducing travel time & fuel consumption.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in smart traffic management market to 2035 by product (traffic monitoring system, traffic signal control system, traffic enforcement camera, intelligent driver information system, integrated corridor management , and others), application (highway, managed lanes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product category, traffic monitoring system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, highway is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on smart traffic management market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Kapsch, Siemens, Transcore, Delcan, Q-Free, Xerox, SICE are the major suppliers in the smart traffic management market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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