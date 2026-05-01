JMG Public Relations Welcomes Gabriella Pomare to Client Portfolio to Redefine Conversations Around Modern Relationships & Co-Parenting

New York, New York, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, announced the addition of Gabriella Pomare, a family lawyer, author, speaker and globally recognized thought leader in modern relationships, co-parenting, and family dynamics, to its growing client portfolio.

Gabriella has emerged as a leading voice in how families navigate separation, blending her legal expertise with lived experience as a co-parent as she challenges outdated narratives around divorce and motherhood. She is the author of The Collaborative Co-Parent, an internationally recognized, award-winning guide that reframes co-parenting through a child-first lens and equips families with practical tools to reduce conflict, improve communication, and build more stable, emotionally healthy environments. She is also the host of Before it Breaks with Gabriella Pomare, a podcast about marriage, motherhood, divorce, co-parenting and the emotional load no one sees until everything starts to fracture.

Through this partnership, Gabriella will expand her platform across lifestyle, parenting, and global audiences at a time when conversations around modern relationships are becoming more nuanced and visible. As shifting expectations, emotional labor, and the pressures of balancing career and family life continue to reshape relationship dynamics, Gabriella brings clear, actionable frameworks—including her “Four Pillars of Communication”—that help individuals navigate these changes with greater intention. JMG PR will focus on amplifying her authority as a leading voice in co-parenting, communication, and modern family dynamics, while positioning her at the forefront of cultural conversations around motherhood, burnout, and the invisible load carried by women.

“Gabriella brings a perspective that is both deeply informed and incredibly relatable, which is exactly what these conversations need right now,” said Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations. “She is not only guiding families through major life transitions, but also helping to reframe how we think about communication, partnership, and personal identity within modern relationships. We’re excited to amplify her voice and introduce her work to even broader audiences as these topics continue to take center stage.”

“Family structures and dynamics are evolving, but the way we communicate within them hasn’t always kept pace,” said Gabriella Pomare. “Partnering with JMG PR allows me to bring more visibility to the tools and frameworks that help people navigate these changes with greater clarity and intention. Whether it’s co-parenting, separation, or redefining the roles that women inhabit across their relationships, my goal is to support individuals in building healthier dynamics that create more stability and better outcomes for themselves, their families, and their children.”

To learn more about JMG PR, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com and follow us on Instagram for more updates.

About JMG Public Relations

JMG Public Relations is an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach. JMG gets their clients the visibility they need to make a lasting impact. You can connect with Jenna Guarneri, CEO/Founder of JMG PR, and author of #1 Best Seller, You Need PR, on Instagram at @jenguarneri and on LinkedIn at @jennaguarneri. With over a decade of experience in the fast-paced world of public relations, Jenna has earned her reputation as a trusted advisor for brands looking to make a lasting impact. Her expertise and innovative approach have garnered national attention, including being featured four times on Good Morning America. You Need PR is an approachable guide for early-stage startup companies and individuals looking for a robust PR strategy, but do not yet have the budget or the capacity to hire the full PR firm on retainer. You Need PR assists companies in establishing a brand, building their narrative, launching strategies, and delivering results. JMG PR also presents, Call Your Publicist, the podcast designed for start-up owners, entrepreneurs, and small business decision-makers. Join JMG PR’s CEO Head of Content as they dive into the backstories of successful businesses, CEOs, and thought leaders to uncover valuable insights and guide listeners in mastering the art of storytelling. For further information, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com, http://www.youneedpr.co, on Instagram at @jmg_pr and on LinkedIn at @jmgpublicrelations.

About Gabriella Pomare

Gabriella Pomare is a family lawyer, award-winning author, speaker and global thought leader and changemaker in modern relationships, co-parenting, and family dynamics. Her book, The Collaborative Co-Parent, is an internationally recognised guide to modern, child-focused co-parenting. The book has been named a Distinguished Favorite in the Parenting category of the 2025 NYC Big Book Awards and a finalist in the 2025 ABLE Book Awards. She is also the host of Before it Breaks with Gabriella Pomare, a podcast about marriage, motherhood, divorce, co-parenting and the emotional load no one sees until everything starts to fracture. Blending professional expertise with lived experience as a separated parent, the book offers parents a practical roadmap for reducing conflict, communicating with clarity and creating emotionally safer family systems. A recipient of international awards and a sought-after media commentator and speaker featured across major U.S. and Australian networks, she is leading a global movement to transform how families experience separation and women juggle motherhood and work.

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