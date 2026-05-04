Fashion Sourcing – Qu’est-ce qu’un Tech Pack et pourquoi est-il essentiel dans le sourcing et le design de mode ? Que contient un Tech Pack ?

Posted on 2026-05-04 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Paris, France , 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing est une solution tout-en-un qui garantit un processus entièrement transparent, soutenu par un réseau de fabricants sélectionnés et rigoureusement vérifiés. Nos équipes locales dédiées assurent le respect de vos objectifs clés, notamment la qualité et les délais de livraison, grâce à une gestion proactive du planning et des opérations.

« Nous aidons les acheteurs internationaux grâce à une plateforme digitale tout-en-un permettant de sourcer des produits sur mesure auprès de fournisseurs vérifiés, avec un accompagnement complet de bout en bout. Fashion Sourcing révolutionne l’expérience du marché B2B en mettant en valeur la force des fabricants à l’échelle mondiale », déclare Laurent Gabay, Fondateur et CEO de Fashion Sourcing.

Comprendre le rôle du sourcing

Toutes les usines ne peuvent pas produire tous les types de produits. C’est un point essentiel, surtout si vous débutez dans la fabrication et manquez d’expérience.

C’est pourquoi Fashion Sourcing vous accompagne avec un réseau de fabricants en Chine, Inde, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thaïlande, Cambodge et Pakistan, agissant comme votre véritable copilote pour tous vos besoins en sourcing.

Que vous produisiez 100 unités ou 1 000 000, les principes suivants vous aideront à :

  • Optimiser vos პროცეს
  • Améliorer la communication
  • Réduire les coûts et les délais

Qu’est-ce qu’un Tech Pack ?

La première étape pour donner vie à un produit de mode est la création d’un tech pack complet.

Un tech pack (dossier technique) est un document détaillé qui regroupe toutes les informations nécessaires pour permettre à un fabricant de produire un vêtement avec précision.

👉 C’est en quelque sorte le plan technique d’un produit : il élimine toute approximation et garantit que toutes les parties impliquées sont parfaitement alignées.

Pourquoi un Tech Pack est-il essentiel ?

1. Garantir la précision

Le tech pack définit clairement l’apparence et le fit du vêtement, réduisant les erreurs.

2. Gagner du temps et de l’argent

Sans tech pack, les erreurs de production peuvent entraîner retards, coûts supplémentaires et pertes.

3. Améliorer la communication

Il facilite les échanges entre designers, marques et fabricants, notamment à l’international.

4. Assurer la cohérence

Indispensable pour reproduire un produit à l’identique lors de réassorts ou de montée en volume.

5. Accélérer la production

Les usines peuvent travailler plus rapidement avec toutes les informations techniques en amont.

👉 Explication simple :
Un tech pack est comme le plan d’un architecte—sans lui, vous devinez. Avec lui, vous obtenez exactement ce que vous avez conçu.

Que contient un Tech Pack complet ?

Un bon tech pack ne se limite pas à un dessin : c’est un document technique structuré qui couvre chaque détail.

1. Page de couverture & aperçu produit

  • Nom et numéro du modèle
  • Saison / collection
  • Nom du designer ou de la marque
  • Dates de révision

2. Dessins techniques (flats)

  • Croquis 2D (face, dos, parfois profil)
  • Indications des détails (poches, coutures, panneaux)

3. Nomenclature (BOM – Bill of Materials)

Liste complète des composants :

  • Tissu principal (type, composition, poids/GSM)
  • Doublures
  • Fournitures (zips, boutons, pressions)
  • Étiquettes
  • Fils

4. Coloris

  • Toutes les couleurs disponibles
  • Références Pantone
  • Placement des couleurs

5. Tableau de mesures (Spec Sheet)

  • Dimensions par taille (S, M, L…)
  • Points de mesure (POM)
  • Tolérances

6. Règles de gradation

  • Évolution des mesures entre les tailles

7. Détails de construction

  • Types de coutures (overlock, flatlock…)
  • Assemblage et finitions

8. Placement des visuels et branding

  • Position et taille du logo
  • Spécifications d’impression ou broderie
  • Placement des étiquettes

9. Spécifications des matières et accessoires

  • Composition des tissus
  • Poids, élasticité, texture
  • Finitions des accessoires

10. Notes de fitting

  • Coupe souhaitée (slim, oversize…)
  • Références ou inspirations
  • Instructions spécifiques

11. Instructions de packaging

  • Méthode de pliage
  • Emballage (polybags)
  • Étiquetage et codes-barres

À propos de Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing est une plateforme B2B mondiale qui connecte les marques à un réseau vérifié de fabricants et fournisseurs textiles.

Fondée par Laurent Gabay, expert du secteur avec une solide expérience en production internationale et développement de marques, l’entreprise propose une approche moderne et simplifiée du sourcing.

Présente dans des hubs majeurs tels que la Chine, l’Inde, le Bangladesh, le Pakistan, la Thaïlande et le Cambodge, Fashion Sourcing permet aux marques de produire efficacement tout en maintenant qualité et flexibilité.

Capacités clés

  • Développement produit rapide
  • MOQ faibles
  • Prix directs usine compétitifs
  • Accès à des fabricants spécialisés

Fashion Sourcing aide les marques à réduire leurs coûts, accélérer leur mise sur le marché et se développer avec confiance.

Connectez-vous avec Fashion Sourcing

Restez informé des tendances en sourcing et production :

  • Instagram : @therealfashionsourcing
  • Facebook : Fashion Sourcing
  • X (Twitter) : @therealfas19949
  • LinkedIn : Fashion Sourcing
  • Pinterest : Fashion Sourcing
  • YouTube : @FashionSourcing-e5w

🌐 Site web : www.fashion-sourcing.com
📩 Email : hello@fashion-sourcing.com

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