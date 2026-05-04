Dr. Albert P. Wong Recognized as a Leading Neurosurgeon in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Albert P. Wong, MD, a board-certified and dual fellowship-trained neurosurgeon in Los Angeles, continues to set the standard for advanced spinal care across Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles region. With over 20 years of clinical experience and more than 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications, Dr. Wong has established himself as one of the most sought-after neurosurgeons in Los Angeles for complex and minimally invasive spine procedures.

Dr. Wong’s practice, Wong Spine, offers a full spectrum of surgical solutions including robotic-assisted spine surgery, endoscopic procedures, artificial disc replacement, and concierge surgical services. His use of augmented reality navigation and cutting-edge robotic platforms ensures unmatched precision in spinal implant placement and spinal deformity correction.

“Every patient deserves a treatment plan built specifically for their condition and lifestyle,” said Dr. Wong. “My goal is to use the most advanced technology available to achieve the best possible outcomes with the least disruption to my patients’ lives.”

Dr. Wong completed his fellowship training in both minimally invasive spine surgery and complex spine surgery, training at two of the nation’s top institutions – Stanford University and Northwestern University. He was also selected for the Arthrex advanced endoscopic surgical techniques course and regularly teaches surgical methods to fellow neurosurgeons.

Patient satisfaction ratings reflect his commitment to excellence: Dr. Wong holds a 5.0 rating on both Healthgrades and Vitals, and a 5.0 rating on U.S. News Health.

About Wong Spine Wong Spine is a Beverly Hills-based neurosurgical practice specializing in minimally invasive and robotic spine surgery, endoscopic procedures, artificial disc replacement, and concierge care. Dr. Albert P. Wong serves patients throughout Los Angeles and surrounding communities.



###

Media Contact

Address: Wong Spine 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Phone: 310) 746-5918

Website: dralbertpwong.com/

Open Hours: Monday–Friday | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sources: Dr Albert Wong MD – Neurosurgeon