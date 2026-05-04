OWON Introduces Smart Water Leak Detection Solutions for Modern Buildings

Xiamen, China, 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — OWON Technology, a leading provider of IoT devices and smart building solutions, has announced its latest advancements in water leak detection technologies designed to improve safety and operational efficiency in residential and commercial environments.

Water damage continues to be one of the most common and costly challenges faced by property owners and facility managers. From hidden leaks in pipelines to equipment-related water failures, the consequences can range from structural damage to significant operational downtime.

To address these challenges, OWON has developed a range of smart monitoring solutions that enable early detection and real-time alerts, helping users respond quickly before minor leaks escalate into major issues.

Addressing Growing Demand for Smart Building Safety

With the rapid growth of smart homes and intelligent building systems, the demand for reliable water leak detection has increased significantly. Property developers, system integrators, and facility managers are increasingly seeking scalable solutions that can be integrated into broader building management systems.

OWON’s approach focuses on combining hardware reliability with flexible system integration, allowing its devices to be deployed across various environments, including hotels, apartments, and commercial buildings.

Leveraging Wireless Technologies for Scalable Deployment

Modern water leak detection systems are moving toward wireless technologies to simplify installation and improve scalability. Among these, Zigbee-based solutions have gained popularity due to their low power consumption and stable communication performance.

OWON’s zigbee water leak sensor is designed to support distributed deployment across multiple locations while maintaining reliable connectivity within a smart building ecosystem.

Integration with IoT Platforms and Building Systems

In addition to device-level functionality, OWON emphasizes system-level integration. Its solutions support APIs such as MQTT, enabling seamless communication with IoT platforms and building management systems.

This allows system integrators and solution providers to incorporate leak detection into comprehensive smart building strategies, enhancing automation and operational visibility.

OWON’s broader IoT ecosystem includes gateways, sensors, and cloud-based platforms, enabling partners to build customized solutions based on specific project requirements .

Supporting Long-Term Industry Development

As buildings become increasingly connected, the role of preventive monitoring continues to expand. Water leak detection is no longer a standalone function but part of a larger ecosystem that supports energy management, safety monitoring, and operational efficiency.

OWON remains committed to supporting partners worldwide by providing reliable IoT devices, flexible integration capabilities, and long-term supply stability.

About OWON Technology

OWON Technology is an ISO 9001-certified IoT device manufacturer specializing in smart building, energy management, and HVAC control solutions. With over 30 years of experience, OWON provides both standard products and customized solutions for system integrators, utilities, and equipment manufacturers worldwide