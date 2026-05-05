Lucintel Forecasts the Global Exfoliating Active Ingredient Market to Reach $482 million by 2035

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global exfoliating active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup markets. The global exfoliating active ingredient market is expected to reach an estimated $482 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for anti-aging & glowing skin solutions, the increasing influence of social media & beauty trends, and the growing demand for dermatological recommendations for exfoliation treatments.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in exfoliating active ingredient market to 2035 by source (natural and synthetic), application (skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the source category, natural is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, skin care is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Adeka, Ashland, BASF, Clariant, Croda are the major suppliers in the exfoliating active ingredient market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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