Lucintel Forecasts the Global High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB Market to Reach $32,056 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-05 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone & tablet, computer, telecom/datacom, consumer electronic, and automotive markets. The global high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $32,056 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for smaller & lighter electronic devices, the growing demand for consumer electronics products, and the rising adoption of internet of things devices.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market to 2035 by build up structure (1+n+1, 2+n+2, 3+n+3, and others), technology (4-6 layer, 8-10 layer, and 10+ layer), end use (smartphones & tablets, computers, telecom/datacom, consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the technology category, 10+ layer is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, smartphone & tablet is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

TTM Technologies, Inc., Tripod Technology Corporation, AT&S, Kingboard Holdings Ltd., CCTC, DG Shengyi Electronics, Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Gold Circuit Electronics, Olympic, DAP are the major suppliers in the high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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