Lucintel Forecasts the Global Kaolin Market to Reach $11,147 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-05 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global kaolin market looks promising with opportunities in the paper, ceramic, fiberglass, paint & coating, rubber, and cement markets. The global kaolin market is expected to reach an estimated $11,147 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for paper packaging material, the growing demand in agriculture for soil improvement, and the rising demand for consumption in cosmetics and personal care.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in kaolin market to 2035 by application (paper, ceramic, fiberglass, paint & coating, rubber, and cement), region (north america, europe, APAC, and ROW), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the region category, apac is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, paper is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on kaolin market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

KaMin LLC, Thiele Kaolin, Sibelco, Quarzwerke Gruppe, Ashapura Group are the major suppliers in the kaolin market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

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At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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