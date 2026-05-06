Softaken Launches Secure EML to PST Converter for Safe Email Migration

Toronto, Canada, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken is a renowned name in the email data conversion solutions industry. It has launched its updated EML to PST Converter to migrate email data in a secure and reliable way without any loss and corruption. This update responds to the increasing demand for email conversion tools among businesses and individual users migrating to Microsoft Outlook.

Email migration has been a long-standing problem for users who supported EML files across platforms like Windows Live Mail, Thunderbird and other email clients. Softaken understands these issues and has come up with a solution that will perfectly convert EML files into PST format without losing any data such as attachments, metadata and other details.

The EML to PST Converter has enhanced security features to ensure users can safely handle crucial email data during the process. It comes with a bulk conversion option so that users can convert thousands of EML files to PST format in just a few clicks, which saves time and effort. It also features a user-friendly interface that doesn’t require any tech knowledge and is accessible to both IT experts and beginners.

A Softaken spokesperson said, “We are committed to making the email migration process easier and providing better data security. Users can move their EML files to Outlook safely and accurately.

Availability

Download the EML to PST Converter from the official Softaken website. A free trial version is available allowing users to try the software and assess its features before purchasing the licensed edition.

About Softaken

Softaken is a leading software development company providing email conversion, data recovery, and file management solutions. The company commits to innovation and customer satisfaction by providing reliable tools that simplify complicated data processes. Softaken products are utilized by businesses, IT professionals and individual users across the globe for effective data handling.

Press Contact:

Company: Softaken

Email: support@softaken.com

Official Website: https://www.softaken.com/